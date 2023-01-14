Wild Card player prop Picks and predictions

Commercial Content 21+



Wild Card Weekend is the best week of the NFL season.

And today, we bring in Action Network Anytime touchdown propster, Gilles Gallantto discuss a few of his favorite TD scorer prop Picks for the weekend.

Below we break down the best Wild Card Weekend player prop Picks and predictions for the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Wild Card Weekend player prop Picks and predictions

Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Gilles Gallant: Tyler Lockett +300 (FanDuel)

Gallant has three TD scorer props he’s targeting for round one of the NFL playoffs, starting with the Matinee Matchup between Seattle and San Francisco on Saturday.

“Tyler Lockett has nine touchdowns this season,” Gallant told The Post. “That’s tied for 5th in the NFL. He had a six-game TD streak this season before the finger injury and had one last week. He hasn’t scored against the 49ers this season, but he had a ton of looks: 16 catches, 20 targets, and 3 RZ targets.”

He continued, “Lockett lining up in the slot on occasion makes him actually more dangerous than DK Metcalf, who lines up primarily on the outside. The 49ers have allowed six touchdowns out of the slot over their last four games. They can score from anywhere.”

Gilles Gallant: George Kittle +180 (Caesars)

Another red-hot player coming into Wild Card Weekend is George Kittle, the Forgotten man at many points in the last two seasons – but Forgotten no more by quarterback Brock Purdy.

“He has seven touchdowns in his last four games and 11 this season, which is tied for third in the NFL. The last time the 49ers faced Seattle, Kittle went off for four catches and two touchdowns. He has destroyed Seattle this year with four touchdowns. Seattle also grades out as the worst DVOA team vs. tight end’s this season. eight TD allowed to the position,” Gallant explained.

“In six games with Brock Purdy at QB, Kittle has been a TD machine: 24 catches, 35 targets, and 7 TDs. I expect the 49ers to run the ball most of the game, but the Purdy-Kittle connection is undeniable.”

Gallant likes Kittle and these odds are excellent, as Caesars has the best price on the market at +180.

Chargers vs. Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

Erich Richter: Austin Ekeler 50+ receiving yards +200 (Bet365)

While Brandon Staley thwarts his team’s chances to win the Super Bowl, Mike Williams’ absence will only help Austin Ekeler. Ekeler is only over this number in five of 17 regular season games, but he is averaging 42.4 receiving yards per game.

The Jaguars are allowing the second-most receiving yards to opposing running backs (815) during the regular season. A Smash spot for Ekeler this weekend, who led all running backs in targets (127) and was 18th most among all pass catchers.

Erich Richter: Keenan Allen Anytime touchdown scorer +145 (BetMGM)

The Jaguars allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers during the regular season, and Keenan Allen is finally healthy. And while Joshua Palmer is an excellent Talent for the Chargers, it should be Allen feasting the red zone. His six targets inside the 10 are tied with Ekeler for the sixth-most in the NFL over the last eight weeks.

Gilles Gallant: Trevor Lawrence Anytime touchdown scorer +390 (Caesars)

The final pick from our guest today is a quarterback who always has his nose by the goal line. A few notes on why Gallant is targeting Trevor Lawrence to run for a touchdown on Saturday:

“He has five rushing touchdowns this season and 14 red zone carries, which was sixth for all QBs in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Chargers are bottom-5 in rushing yards allowed – 17 rushing TDs. Three of those are to quarterbacks.”

He continued, “The odds on Travis Etienne are a bit out of control. Anywhere between -105 and -135. During the Jags’ 5-game win streak to close the season, Etienne only had 1 TD. In a do-or-die game at home, I like Lawrence to take the initiative and score at the goal line come Saturday.”

Dolphins vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Erich Richter: James Cook Anytime touchdown scorer +220 (FanDuel)

In one of these games, the Bills will go to James Cook as their full-time running back. With Devin Singletary hitting free agency this offseason and Cook looking like the much better player, the time is now to invest in Dalvin Cook’s younger brother. The Dolphins run defense is about middle of the pack, but the odds on Cook are more than good enough to target. They have been substantially more effective. Numbers listed below, for the last four weeks:

Devin Singletary 101 snaps 177 rushing yards (5.53 YPC) 1 TD James Cook 80 snaps 178 rushing yards (7.12 YPC) 2 TDs

Giants vs. Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Erich Richter: TJ Hockenson Anytime touchdown scorer +230 (PointsBet)

The Giants do not defend tight ends well at all. They haven’t faced many elite ones this year, so their numbers aren’t as bad as they should be. But they are allowing the second-highest catch rate to opposing tight ends in the NFL over their last eight games.

Hockenson took the form of Rob Gronkowski in their Week 16 matchup, putting up gaudy numbers to the tune of 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the G-Men. Yikes.

Joe Burrow runs for a touchdown. Getty Images

Ravens vs. Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

Erich Richter: Joe Burrow Anytime touchdown scorer +625 (WynnBet)

This one is more about the value, as Burrow to score a touchdown at +625 is an outstanding price compared to the rest of the market. Many other books have this closer to +300. The Ravens are largely Fantastic on defense and don’t allow many points. But Burrow rushed for a touchdown earlier this season against the Ravens and should be looking to get in the end zone again this weekend.