Wild Blow two-goal lead in 3-2 Shootout loss to Sharks

The fact that future hall of fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t get the start on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center likely surprised some people. They backstopped the Wild to a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night at Climate Change Arena, and more often than not, when someone posts a shutout, they get to start the next game.

Instead, the Wild turned to backup goaltender Filip Gustavsson in an effort to get him some playing time. Although he was sharp early on, Gustavsson gave up a pair of goals down the stretch, and the Wild ultimately suffered a 3-2 Shootout loss to the Sharks.

It was a fast start for the Wild as No. 1 center Freddy Gaudreau continued to shine between star Wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. After a great pass by Zuccarello to start the sequence, Kaprizov Feathered a pass to Gaudreau, who displayed a ton of patience in front before making it 1-0 in favor of the Wild.

That score held into the second period where both the Wild and the Sharks went back and Forth to no avail.

Some separation came early in the third period as the Wild got a shorthanded goal from Winger Connor Dewar to stretch the lead to 2-0. He buried a pinpoint pass from fellow Winger Mason Shaw, who started the Rush after Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson fell down at the blue line.

Although it looked like it might be enough for the Wild, Sharks center Steven Lorentz cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the third period, hammering home a rebound in front. Not long after that Sharks center Nico Sturm, who used to play for the Wild, beat Gustavsson with a Perimeter shot to tie the game at 2-2.

That set the stage for overtime where neither the Wild nor the Sharks scored a goal. In the shootout, Kaprizov scored the only goal for the Wild, while Gustavsson got beat twice to record the loss.