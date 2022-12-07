Wild Arts Festival, ‘ZooZoo,’ and ScanFair: 15 things to do this week

We’re knee-deep in holiday events now, with more on the way as we progress through the month. A few, non-festive offerings are included in this week’s list, along with some traditional favorites.

If you want even more holiday options, check out these lists:

Although the state-wide indoor COVID-19 mask mandate has been lifted, some venues or artists still have restrictions in place. Check venue websites for information on specific COVID safety requirements.

Past Lives hosts a reception for a show of recent work by incarcerated artists.

“Call for Light, the Art of Illumination”

“Call for Light” is a collaborative showcase featuring artwork by incarcerated artists. Past Lives believes everyone deserves a second chance and that highlighting the creative Voices of those in Prison will bring light and support. Guests will hear readings from “Prisons Have a Long Memory,” a book of writing by men incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Celebrate with the families of the artists during this opening reception with food and drink. Donations welcome.

5:30 pm Friday, Dec. 9, Past Lives, 2808 SE Ninth Ave.; pastlives.space/callforlight

“Suessical”

Enlightened Theatrics brings many of Dr. Seuss fans’ favorite characters to the stage including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big Imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters take the audience from the Jungle of Nool, to the Circus McGurkus, to the Invisible world of the Whos.

Opens 7:30 pm Friday, continues 7:30 pm Fridays-Saturdays, 2 pm Sundays, through Dec. 18, Salem’s Historic Grand Theater, 191 High Street NE, Salem; tickets $12.50-$25; enlightenedtheatrics.org/performances/seussical/

Spanish guitarist Angel Romero

The US International Guitar Series welcomes Israeli soprano Ronit Widmann-Levy with Spanish guitar Maestro Angel Romero in a program of Spanish voice and guitar works. The concert will also feature two songs from the rare Ladino tradition of Spanish-Jewish music.

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 147 NW 19th Ave.; tickets $49; usclassicguitar.org/collections

“ZooZoo”

Imago Theater brings back the holiday family favorite where happy Hippos frolic with arrogant anteaters. This clever stage performance uses imaginative creatures with lighting and sound effects to bring some magic and humor to the holiday season. Recommended for ages 4 and older.

Opens 7 pm Friday, Dec. 9, and continues various dates and times through Jan. 1, 2023, Imago Theater, 17 SE Eighth Ave.; tickets $20-$38; imagotheatre.com/zoozoo_portland.html

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah”

Portland Baroque Orchestra presents Handel’s three-hour seasonal Masterpiece “Messiah” directed by Gabriel Crouch and performed on period instruments. Cappella Romana will be the Featured choir, and Highlights the Voices of soprano Maya Kherani, mezzo-soprano Abigail Levis, tenor Thomas Cooley, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams.

7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 9-11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 1110 SW Taylor St., tickets $38-$78; PBO.org or 503-222-6000.

Kelli MacConnell’s “Hazelnut Orchard” is one of the pieces Featured at this years Wild Arts Festival.

Wild Arts Festival

Need a gift for the outdoorsy person on your list? Or maybe you need something for a nature art lover. The Wild Arts Festival Returns for its 42nd year offering thousands of hand-crafted works made by more than 60 area artists. Shop works in wood, ceramic, painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, and other media Hosted by Portland Audubon. The show also features local and regional authors specializing in books about nature, birds, hiking, history, and living in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Proceeds benefit Portland Audubon’s education and conservation efforts. The show is in a new location for 2022 at PSU’s Viking Pavilion.

10 am-5 pm Saturday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday, Dec. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Viking Pavilion in the Peter W. Stott Center, 930 SW Hall St.; admission $13.50, 13 and Younger free; wildartsfestival.org

Tuba Christmas Concert

This Portland holiday favorite has been a stalwart in Pioneer Square since the early 90s. About 200 tuba and other low-pitched brass instrumentalists gather in Portland’s living room for a free concert of holiday favorites. Take a break from holiday shopping and sing along with this annual tradition.

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW Sixth Ave.; free; thesquarepdx.org

ScanFair Returns for 2022 happening at the Oregon Convention Center for the first time.Image by MBauer Photography

ScanFair

The Portland ScanFair and Nordic Christmas Market Returns this December to its original in-person format. Expect a celebration of Scandinavian holiday traditions as well as food and drink. The entertainment options include games, music, and crafts. More than 80 vendors will offer Nordic themed items. Finnish Santa will show up for pictures with the children. ScanFair will be held at the Oregon Convention Center for the first time.

10 am-5 pm Saturday, 10 am-4 pm Sunday, Dec. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; admission $12 good for both days; nordicnorthwest.org/scanfair

Franco Nieto dances in Open Space’s “The NOT-Cracker” Photo by Matthew Tomac

Open Space Dance Presents “The NOT-Cracker”

Open Space offers a fresh take on a holiday classic in an unconventional winter production directed by Franco Niet. “The NOT-Cracker” follows the story of Ted, danced by Colleen Loverde, an unfortunate human who thinks they are unable to dance. As Ted enters the NOT-Cracker’s Magical realm, they are swept up by a band of wild creatures who show them all the different ways one can experience dance. The show includes a waddle of penguins, a mischievous garden of flowers, a drag queen, and other fanciful characters. This family-friendly show leans heavily on inclusivity, joy, laughter and self-discovery. Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” music is woven throughout the production.

7:30 pm Saturday, 3:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Royal Durst Theatre, 3101 Main St. Vancouver; tickets $20-$60; openspace.dance/event-details/not-cracker

“Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe,” is one of several current exhibitions on view at the Portland Art Museum.Lizzy Acker/The Oregonian

Miller Free Family Day Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum celebrates its 130th birthday this weekend with a free admission day Sunday. Use this opportunity to explore current museum exhibits including “Dakota Modern” the art of Oscar Howe, and “Jeffrey Gibson: To Name An Other.”

10 am-5 pm Sunday, Dec. 11, Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave; free admission this day only, reservations recommended; portlandartmuseum.org/event/miller-family-free-day-

Willamette Falls Symphony Fall Concert

The December concert in Oregon City features a program of Beethoven, Tonart, and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1,” as well as other works. Discount admission for seniors and students.

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Oregon City United Methodist Church, 18955 South End Road, Oregon City; tickets $10-$15; www.willamettefallssymphony.org

The The North Pole Cello Sextet performs during the “Cello Nutcracker.” File photo/Frederick Gore

“Cello Nutcracker”

Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” is the Featured work at the 45th Parallel Universe’s holiday classics concert. The cello will take center stage for this show that highlights performances by The North Pole Cello Sextet. Also expect new arrangements of holiday favorites.

7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14, The Old Madeleine Church, 3123 NE 24th Ave.; tickets $20-$30; 45thparallelpdx.org

“Masters in this Hall”

The Westside Community & Youth Orchestra presents an old-fashioned Christmas concert harkening back to school Christmas programs of days gone by. Guest vocals include the Liberty High School Choir and Los Grillos Renaissance Consort Voices. Program highlights; “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “O Come All Ye Faithfull,” “Greensleeves,” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14, First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 494 E. Main St., Hillsboro; free admission; www.wcyo.org

Write Around Portland Book Launch & Reading

Write Around Portland runs a free creative writing and publishing program for people in the community who have little access to the arts. Participants have shared their work with the public and published nearly 60 anthologies of writings, ensuring their Voices reach beyond the workshop to Engage Readers throughout the community. The public is invited to this free reading and book launch of the 59th anthology, “Moon Leaps.”

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, First United Methodist Church, 1838 SW Jefferson St.; free; writearound.org/events/

Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide concert

The Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide show is coming back to the stage this holiday season with a performance that mixes lively soulful music with storytelling, Irish step dancing and juggling. Celtic music features harps, dulcimers, concertina, accordion, percussion and other instruments.

7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14, Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St.; tickets $12-$40; albertarosetheatre.com/event/magical-strings/

– If you have live or virtual events you’d like to see highlighted at OregonLive.com or in the Weekly printed A&E section of The Oregonian, please email submissions to [email protected] at least three weeks prior to the start of your event. Digital images or links to videos are helpful.

— Rosemarie Stein

503-221-4376, [email protected]; @trafficportland

Our Journalism needs your support. Please become a Subscriber today at OregonLive.com/subscribe