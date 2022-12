Wild Arts Festival, Tours and workshops to add to your late fall calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to [email protected]

ONGOING

Guided Nature Walks – Tryon Creek: Various dates and times through December. Join Oregon State Parks Rangers and Volunteer naturalists to explore the forest and learn about the plants and animals that call this natural area home. Tryon Creek State Natural Area, 11321 SW Terwilliger Blvd; tryonfriends.org

Leach Botanical Garden Tour: Various dates and times through December. Learn about the garden’s history, heritage trees, seasonal plants, Habitat Restoration and more. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 SE 122nd Ave.

Little Sprouts Take-home Class Kits: (online instruction) Monthly through December. Kids will learn about a variety of seasonal garden-related topics with these hands-on activities. $10 registration required; Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis; garlandnursery.com, 541-753-6601 or 800-296-6601

Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Native Plant Sale: Order from a selection of trees and shrubs to be picked up Feb. 3-4. 560 Oak Grove Road NW, Salem; polkswcd.com

Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 am-3:30 pm Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; 611 SW Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org

Tualatin Valley Beekeepers Association meetings: 6-8 pm last Tuesday of the month; Jessie Mays Community Hall, 30975 NW Hillcrest St., North Plains or online via Zoom; tvbabees.org or email [email protected]

Portland Dahlia Society monthly meeting: 7 pm second Tuesday of the month except December and January. Take part in a discussion of seasonal topics. Oaks Park Dance Pavilion, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way; portlanddahlia.com

Oregon Fuchsia Society monthly meeting: 7 pm third Tuesday of the month except January, July, November and December. Discuss seasonal topics and learn from guest speakers. Western Seminary, Bueermann Hall, 5511 SE Hawthorne Blvd.; oregonfuchsiasociety.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Home Orchard Education Center (HOEC): Orchard Care Seminar: 9 am-12:30 pm Learn about selection of fruit plants, pruning, growing berries and nuts, sprays and more. $40 registration at eventbrite.com; Clackamas Community College, McLoughlin Auditorium, 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City

Wild Arts Festival: 10 am-5 pm Dec. 10 and 11 am-5 pm Dec. 11. Explore the works of more than 60 artists including jewelry designers, painters, printmakers, sculptors and more. $13.50, ages 14 and under are free; Portland State University, Viking Pavilion, Peter W. Stott Center, 930 SW Hall St.; wildartsfestival.org, audubonportland.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Winter Centerpiece: 10-11 am Craft your own holiday centerpiece with fresh greens and flowers, candles and a bow. $35; Blooming Junction Garden Center and Farm Market, 35105 NW Zion Church Road, Cornelius; bloomingjunction.com

Landscaping with PNW Native Plants: 10 am-noon. Learn how to source natives, create structure and improve your backyard habitat. $15; CASEE Center (Building B, Room 205), 11104 NE 149th St., Brush Prairie; email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 360-737-1160 to register

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Dahlia Talk: (online via Zoom) 7-9 pm Take part in an open discussion on dahlia topics. portlanddahlia.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

The Dirt on Houseplants and Hanging Baskets: (online via Zoom) 7 pm Master gardener Kris LaMar will focus on the nuances in the care of potted plants, including planning before planting, avoiding insects and diseases, and maximizing mobility. Registration required at washingtoncountymastergardeners.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

The Future of Recycling: 10 am Speakers: Jules Bailey, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, and Justin Gast, Oregon DEQ materials management program; The Portland Garden Club, 1132 SW Vista Ave.; theportlandgardenclub.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Owl: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls: 10 am Speaker: Paul Bannick; The Portland Garden Club, 1132 SW Vista Ave.; theportlandgardenclub.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

A Force for Nature: Nancy Russell’s Fight to Save the Columbia Gorge: 10 am Speaker: Bowen Blair; The Portland Garden Club, 1132 SW Vista Ave.; theportlandgardenclub.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Ikebana with Master Teacher and Artist of the Sogetsu School: 10 am Speaker: Soho Sakai; The Portland Garden Club, 1132 SW Vista Ave.; theportlandgardenclub.org

— Corey Sheldon

