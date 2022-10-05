Wiggins volleyball rises to the top – The Fort Morgan Times

After weeks of sitting at No. 2 in the Class 2A volleyball rankings on CHSAANow.com, Wiggins is finally getting the respect it deserves as the top-ranked team in the classification.

A loss from previously unbeaten Sedgwick County certainly helped, as both teams now claim 13-1 records. The Tigers handed the Cougars that lone loss on Sept. 22, when they swept them in clean sets that saw scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17.

During that match, junior Tyleigh Fehseke proved herself a killer queen with 18 kills as senior Peyton Allart added 10 more. Allart added three aces as junior Taelynn Epple took control of the front-line defense with three blocks. Senior Avery Burdette contributed 22 digs and sophomore Kennedy Kerr threw in 35 assists.

The Tigers’ only setback came at the hands of 3A’s third-ranked Platte Valley in the middle of September and only one other team has come close to defeating them. At the end of September, 1A’s No. 1 Merino took the Tigers all the way to five sets before Wiggins was able to put the Rams away.

The Tigers have won four straight since that Lone loss, winning 12 of 14 sets against the likes of Akron, Sedgwick County, Merino and Yuma. Fehseke and Allart have each recorded over 100 kills this season with 165 and 126, respectively, as Kerr’s and Burdette’s Lethal serving has earned them 33 and 22 aces.

Epple is the only player to record more than 10 blocks with 22 as Burdette takes most of the burden of the back-row defense with 305 digs. Kerr (129 digs), senior Talyn Mese (105 digs) and sophomore Riley Hunt (100 digs) have also helped her out in that regard. Kerr has taken the brunt of the Offensive aid responsibility with 384 assists.

The Tigers will have another tough test ahead when they head to Holyoke on Friday. The Dragons, though unranked, hold the first spot outside of the 2A top 10.