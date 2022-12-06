Wiegert Set to Officially Join College Football Hall of Fame

Outland Trophy Winner and Nebraska great Zach Wiegert will have his name permanently placed among college football royalty on Tuesday night when he is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Wiegert is part of a 21-man 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class that will be honored at the National Football Foundation dinner in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class includes nine winners of major college awards, 10 unanimous first-team All-Americans and four members of national championship teams. Wiegert is the only member of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class who was a member of four conference championship teams.

Wiegert is the 20th Nebraska player to earn induction into the College Hall of Fame. Nebraska is one of 12 programs nationally with 20 or more players in the College Football Hall of Fame. Wiegert is the seventh Nebraska Offensive lineman to join the College Football Hall of Fame, including four coached by Tom Osborne and Offensive line Coach Milt Tenopir.

Nebraska has 26 overall members of the Hall including six coaches, and Wiegert is the eighth Husker to be inducted since 2006. Other recent inductees include Eric Crouch (2020), Aaron Taylor (2018), Trev Alberts (2015), Tommie Frazier (2013) ), Will Shields (2011), Grant Wistrom (2009) and Mike Rozier (2006).

Wiegert was a 1994 unanimous first–team All-American and is one of eight Huskers to win the Outland Trophy. Wiegert helped lead the Huskers to the 1994 National Championship after NU played in the 1993 title game. The Huskers averaged 340 rushing yards per game in 1994, and Wiegert led Nebraska with 113 pancake blocks.

The leader of the famous ‘Nebraska Pipeline’ Wiegert earned one first-place vote for the Heisman, finishing tied for ninth with 27 points. In addition to winning the Outland, he was a finalist for the Lombardi Award, a Consensus All-American, the UPI Lineman of the Year and the Touchdown Club of Columbus Offensive Lineman of the Year. His No. 72 jersey was retired before the 1995 season.

Following his college career, Wiegert was a second-round NFL draft pick by the St. Louis Rams. He went on to play for 12 seasons with the Rams, Jaguars and Texans and made 137 starts in 145 career games played. Wiegert currently resides in Omaha and works in the commercial real estate business.