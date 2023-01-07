Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr. Setting Big Goals For Notre Dame Career

It has been well publicized just how special the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class could be historically. A part of that talented group, the Irish staff has put together one of the nation’s top wide receiver groups nationally, including pass catchers Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James, Rico Flores Jr. and Caleb Smith.

Despite not being able to participate in the 2023 All-American Bowl while rehabbing from a foot injury, Flores Jr. still made the trip out to San Antonio. It’s been a lifelong dream to participate in the event, and Flores is still beyond grateful for the opportunity.

