Wide Receiver Dante Cephas Transfers To Penn State Football

Is this Penn State’s biggest Kent State-related win ever?

Wide receiver Dante Cephas announced his transfer from Kent State to Penn State on Sunday via his Twitter account. Cephas will have up to two years of eligibility remaining.

After Entering the transfer Portal on December 4, the Pittsburgh native held offers from Notre Dame, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh, among others, in addition to Penn State.

Cephas spent four seasons with Kent State, eventually emerging as a standout option in his third year. Over the previous two seasons, Cephas racked up 1,984 yards and 12 touchdowns on 130 receptions.

Penn State’s receiver room appeared to need an energy shot, especially after star Parker Washington declared for the NFL Draft and Mitchell Tinsley graduated. As it stands, Cephas will join just one incoming freshman at the position: four-star Carmelo Taylor.

Interestingly enough, Cephas is committing to Penn State despite the firing of wide receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield, who likely contributed to his recruitment. Cephas’ next position Coach is unknown.