Wide camera angle look at Street Fighter 6’s cinematic Critical Arts shows never-before-seen effects and the training room size

With Street Fighter 6’s closed beta test having come and gone, players and fans alike continue to upload and share content that they managed to grab while the test was live. We’ve seen dozens of amazing combos and intricate plays, but a video offering a different perspective on the game’s cinematic Critical Arts (supers) brings about something unique.

Vtuber Xeno_TG was able to record footage of every Critical Art in the Street Fighter 6 beta from a wider field of view camera angle Revealing new effects we are typically unable to see. We also get a look at just how big the game’s training room is.

All eight of the beta’s playable characters are included here. Kimberly, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Juri, Ryu, Jamie, and Luke have their beefed up supers on display and reveal some interesting things we didn’t know before.

For example, towards the end of Jamie’s level 3 super there is a moment where the animation gets truly cinematic and sees the Widescreen black bars on the top and bottom of the screen appear. When things are zoomed out, though, we see that those bars only frame a very small section of the Critical Art, with the action still playing out beyond what we’re shown normally.

Other supers here feature fog effects that run along the entire ceiling or floor, and there are even interesting visual patterns and designs that help accentuate things, like we see in Chun-Li’s CA. The lighting effects appear more dynamic when we get to step back and see things as a whole, and we even see how the use of spotlights really helps make things pop.

What’s also fascinating is that the depth and height of the training room stage can be seen during these supers. Critical Arts like Guile’s and Ken’s really do a great job of giving more of a 360 look at the room, and the Angles shown make it look fairly large.