Wickford Art Association opens its walls to members to open 2023 | Arts & Living

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Once a year, the Wickford Art Association opens its walls to all WAA members, with no jury or predetermined theme. The exhibit showcases a range of media including painting, photography, mixed media, ceramics, wood, and three-dimensional pieces. The Members Choice exhibit brings out even the shiest of WAA’s artists with the promise of sharing their work with fellow artists and the surrounding community. The exhibit opened earlier this month and will run until February 5.

WAA Executive Director Maria Masse shared that she appreciates the artists who stretched the boundaries of traditional forms of media for this exhibit to create some noteworthy pieces. She also added that due to the wide range of Styles selected for the show, it was a bit of a challenge to display.

“It was a challenging show to hang,” Masse said, “because of the variety of themes and divergent color palettes. The Installers worked together and found a great balance of light and subject matter.”

Artist Nancy Driggs, of Tiverton, is showing an oil painting called “Early Morning Light,” a landscape featuring a home bathed in yellow.

“We go to Maine in the summer, and we drive through this wonderful town to get a ferry to go out to an island,” she explained. “It was early morning, and we passed this field with a house, and the sun was just hitting the trees at the right time. So everything was just aglow. I loved it. That was my inspiration.”

Driggs says she works mostly in oils, but has also worked in pastels. She enjoys creating both landscapes and portraits.

“Sole Mates,” a black-and-white photo created by photographer Mike Masi on his iPhone, has garnered positive attention from his peers. They shot “Sole Mates” in November at his stepdaughter’s home. The photograph consists of full shelves of shoes in different styles and sizes.

“When we were coming in or going out one day,” Masi explained, “I noticed the rack of all their shoes, and some of them are outdated. And they were growing. So it was quite a collection of shoes on that shelf.”

Masi said his stepdaughter is married with two children, and that the family seemed to want to hold onto shoes that no longer fit the children.

Although the photo was taken on an iPhone, he says he converted it to black-and-white, then processed it further to achieve its current look.

“Sometimes I’m reluctant in submitting pieces to the exhibits,” he shared. “I am my own worst critic.” But he said that after he printed the photo out, made it larger, and displayed it in various places around his house, he finally decided it was worthy of submission.

Masi volunteers his time for the Wickford Art Association. He takes pictures of art pieces for the group’s website and social media, and he is the official photographer for the Wickford Art Festival, which takes place annually in July.

Laura Carpenter-White, a sculptor, entered a ceramic piece called “Cocoon.” As she explained, it is part of a series she created.

“I’ve been kind of looking at precious things, including humans, that are wrapped for protection, for comfort, for nurturing, for warmth,” she said.

“In that cocoon, I see a human woman.”

Although the piece is hollow, she explained that she modeled it after the curves of a woman, and intends for viewers to understand that the cocoon is protecting a woman. Her other pieces were created similarly, to protect humans or other precious cargo.

“It’s a hand-built porcelain piece,” Carpenter-White explained. “I take a 25-pound block of porcelain, and then I slice it up and reassemble it.” The piece is white and stands about 18 inches tall.

Carpenter-White explained that she works in healthcare and that the Pandemic played a large role in the creation of this series.

“I want us all to be protected,” she said.

In addition to ceramics, Carpenter-White also creates metal sculptures and sculptures created from found objects.

A selection of art from 21 North Kingstown High School students is on display alongside the Members Choice exhibit. This Collaboration is the result of a growing partnership between the Wickford Art Association and the high school.

The Art Association and school have also been working together to teach students about the business of art, and they are planning to collaborate in the spring on a mural project for the school.

Pieces in this exhibit that were awarded include senior Faith Veasley’s “Keep Off the Grass,” Acrylic on paper, senior Olivia Priest’s “Owl,” and junior Gwen Ruffolo’s “Empty,” created with charcoal on paper.

The Members’ Choice exhibit can be viewed during the Gallery’s normal business hours, which are Wednesday-Saturday from 12-4 pm and Sunday from 12-3 pm The Gallery is located at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown.