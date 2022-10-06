Wickes, Kozal Earn Record-Setting Weekly Women’s Soccer Honors

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Women’s soccer sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes took home Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors in addition to being named a member of the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week, while senior Lauren Kozal was named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week, each organization announced Tuesday.

With their two respective Big Ten Weekly awards, Wickes and Kozal took part in setting a new program record for conference honors received in a single season with seven. The previous Spartan record was set in the 2008 season, when MSU garnered six Weekly Accolades bolstered by a trio of Offensive Player of the Week honors from newly inducted Michigan State Athletics Hall-of-Famer Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis.

Wickes earned the first Big Ten Weekly Honor of her collegiate career following a three-point outing against then-No. 6 Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 29. Wickes was responsible for an assist on the first Spartan goal of the evening and took the game-winner herself approximately 12 minutes later. The Brunswick, Ohio, native has already set a career-high in goals scored in a single season with four through this point in the 2022 campaign.

Additionally, Wickes was named as a member of the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week, marking the second selection for an MSU player by that outlet this season. Wickes becomes the first Spartan named to the National Team of the Week since Raegan Cox took home that accolade a season ago, while also becoming the first Michigan State player recognized by TDS since Camryn Evans took home National Team of the Week Honorable Mention earlier this season.

Kozal played an Instrumental role in the stunning upset of then-No. 6 Penn State is on the road last week, amassing a whopping six saves in the game while yielding a single Nittany Lion score. Her efforts between the posts against Maryland on Sunday, Oct. 2, saw the Ada, Michigan, native snag a single save while booking a complete-game shutout of the Terrapins. Kozal earned her eighth and ninth winning decisions of the season last week on the road.

The Green & White return to the friendly confines of DeMartin Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 9, as the Spartans play host to the archrival Michigan Wolverines in a 12 pm contest on Old College Field. Sunday’s in-state matchup will be broadcast to a nationally televised audience via the Big Ten Network.

