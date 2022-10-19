Wicker Park arts spaces TriTriangle and No Nation face the axe

On Saturday, October 22, Wicker Park experimental arts space TriTriangle hosts a tenth-anniversary show featuring Chicago electronicist Rush Falknor, local free-jazz and new-music multi-instrumentalist Kyle Gregory Price, and media and performance artist Ryan Dunn, among others. Dunn lives at TriTriangle with his family and curates its performances, but the future of the space is in doubt—ironically because an organization working to keep artists in Wicker Park might buy the building and evict TriTriangle.

TriTriangle opened in 2012 on the third floor of the Lubinski Furniture building at 1550 N. Milwaukee, in the space that formerly housed Enemy. The building has incubated unconventional arts spaces since the 1980s, including Cinema Borealis, Buddy, and Heaven Gallery, founded by David Dobie in the nearby Flat Iron building in 1997 and moved to the second floor of the Lubinski building in 2000. Dobie’s wife, Alma Wieser, is the current director of Heaven Gallery and the founder of Equity Arts, which hopes to buy the building—her long-term plan is to transform it into a community-centric arts hub that supports BIPOC artists and enterprises.

But TriTriangle doesn’t have a place in this plan. No Nation, a nontraditional arts space that occupies parts of the second and fourth floors of the Lubinski building, has only been offered a role it doesn’t want.

Audio artist Jeff Kolar performs at the opening night of TriTriangle on October 20, 2012. Credit: Ryan Dunn

In late 2019, when the building had just hit the market and the group that would become Equity Arts was still taking shape, Wieser estimated that the purchase and subsequent renovations would cost at least $20 million. A sale still seems distant, but if it happens, the building will be placed in a perpetual purpose trust to ensure that it will remain a community arts asset, protected from any future sale.

If everything pans out, Equity Arts (as the building will likewise be named) will host art studios and organizations in its upstairs lofts. In keeping with the model Wieser has established at Heaven—she opened a small vintage store within the gallery that helps fund it—the ground floor will be filled by two Anchor businesses and an incubator for retail entrepreneurs. In May, NewCity reported that Ed Marszewski (founder of Buddy, Watermelon magazine, and the Public Media Institute) and Silver Room owner Eric Williams (a member of the Equity Arts board of directors) have signed letters of intent indicating they’ll operate satellites of Buddy and the Silver Room as the Anchor businesses.

“This is about redeveloping the building to be spaces for arts organizations that are open to the public,” Wieser says. That aspect of the plan—that the spaces be open to the public—presents extra complications for TriTriangle and No Nation, because the people who run them also live in them. And it’s not the only thing Equity Arts wants that they don’t.

