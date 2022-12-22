Wichita State basketball game is as scheduled, procedures outlined

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 pm and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 pm Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.

The school has also released additional information on safety procedures for the game:

Snow will be removed from sidewalks and parking lots around the arena.

Sidewalks around the arena will be salted, but fans are encouraged to exercise caution walking through the lots and sidewalks.

Walk off Mats will be available at all entrances as well as signage to indicate wet flooring

Fans who have issues and need immediate assistance can text the Game Day Assistance program. Fans can text 316-800-0015 for all game day needs.

All University police have jump start packs in their patrol cars to assist with battery issues. Fans with car trouble/battery issues should remain where they are with their headlights on and hood opened up. Please be specific about location (lot designation and/or stall number) when reporting vehicle issues. To reach University police, please call 316-978-3450.

Shuttles will be running as usual and we ask fans to wait in their cars until the shuttles arrive.

