Wichita Falls area high school basketball scores

MONDAY’S GIRLS RESULTS

DISTRICT 16-A

Electra 64, Munday 41

Electra (5-10, 2-1) – Approx. Lalk 3, Staley 6, Thelma McGee 25, Chi Lalk 12, Remi Buchanan 12, Mersiovsky 6.

Munday (0-2 in district) – Urbanczyk 6, Garza 2, Thompson 5, Carver 4, Castille 4, Carrasco 17, Thompson 3.

Electra 18 18 6 22 -64

Monday 9 6 14 12 -41

Free throws – (E) 8-17, (M) 16-27. 3-pointers – (E) 4 (Buchanan 2, Mersiovsky 2), (M) 1 (Thompson).

