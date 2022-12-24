Wichita Falls area high school basketball scores

MONDAY’S GIRLS RESULTS

DISTRICT 16-A

Electra 64, Munday 41

Electra (5-10, 2-1) – Approx. Lalk 3, Staley 6, Thelma McGee 25, Chi Lalk 12, Remi Buchanan 12, Mersiovsky 6.

Munday (0-2 in district) – Urbanczyk 6, Garza 2, Thompson 5, Carver 4, Castille 4, Carrasco 17, Thompson 3.

Electra 18 18 6 22 -64

Monday 9 6 14 12 -41

Free throws – (E) 8-17, (M) 16-27. 3-pointers – (E) 4 (Buchanan 2, Mersiovsky 2), (M) 1 (Thompson).

OTHER SCORES

(No stats reported.)

DISTRICT 16-A

Crowell 61, Northside 31

NON-DISTRICT

Quanah 63, Seymour 57

MONDAY’S BOYS RESULTS

Burkburnett 63, Holliday 49

Burkburnett (11-5) – Granger 2, McCall 2, R’Metrius Massey 21, Rob Ingram 18, Ayden White 20.

Holliday (11-2) – A. Berry 7, Grant Cox 10, Johnson 1, Keitenn Bristow 18, Carroll 3, Jackson 2, Harrison 8.

Burkburnett 12 19 21 11 -63

Holliday 16 12 11 10 -49

Free throws – (B) 1-1, (H) 7-12. 3-pointers – (B) 14 (Massey 6, White 4, Ingram 4), (H) None.

Hirschi 44, OKC Storm 38

Storm – Man 2, Pucker 5, White 3, Best 21, Eddens 5, Huff 4.

Hirschi (5-5) – Carroll 8, Anderson 2, Hollis 4, Bryan Waggoner 12, Jordan Petty 12, McKinney 4, Carper 2.

Storm 17 10 6 5 -38

Hirschi 13 10 13 8 -44

Free throws – (S) 1-5, (H) 11-13. 3-pointers – (S) 7 (Best 4, Pucker, White, Eddens), (H) 3 (Petty 3).

Quanah 43, Valley 32

Quanah (11-7) – Christanelli 4, A. Bhakta 5, Brennan Thomas 22, I. Bhakta 5, McAllister 7.

Valley – No names reported.

Quanah 10 11 10 12 -43

Valley 12 8 3 9 -32

Free throws – (Q) 4-5, (V) 6-11. 3-pointers – (Q) 6 (Thomas 3, A. Bhakta, I. Bhakta, McAllister), (V) 4.

Valley View 43, Olney 32

Olney (4-13) – Guy 2, Hernandez 6, Lisle 3, Tavon Scrogum 10, Daugherty 9, J. Castillo 2.

Valley View (10-6) – Tyson Price 12, Slover 2, Dalan Smith 13, Huber 6, Ryan Carr 10.

Olney 7 12 6 7 -32

Valley View 7 13 15 8 -43

Free throws – (O) 1-3, (VV) 2-10. 3-pointers – (O) 5 (Daugherty 3, Scrogum, Lisle), (VV) 3 (Smith 3).

Spur 47, Knox City 42

Spur – Ortiz 2, A. Pafford 1, Bateman 25, P. Pafford 15, Hamilton 6.

Knox City (9-7) – Devin Guillory 12, Arrieta 4, Baxter 4, Bryson Callaway 12, Trevino 10.

Spur 11 11 10 15 -47

Knox City 12 12 8 10 -42

Free throws – (S) 16-29, (KC) 4-7. 3-pointers – (S) 2 (P. Pafford, Hamilton), (KC) None.

OTHER SCORES

(No stats reported.)

Gainesville 48, Jacksboro 43

TUESDAY’S GIRLS RESULTS

DISTRICT 7-3A

City View 71, Henrietta 38

City View (13-7, 2-1) – Kenedee Pennington 19, Emarei Brandon 17, Ayawna Whiteside 18, McKinney 7, Cave 2, Blackman 2, C. Pennington 6.

Henrietta (8-8, 0-2) – Seward 1, Turner 6, Bryant 6, Johnson 6, Fettkether 3, Kirstyn Barnard 11, Nixon 5.

City View 20 19 12 20 -71

Henrietta 2 13 15 8 -38

Free throws – (CV) 14-23, (H) 6-19. 3-pointers – (CV) 1 (McKinney), (H) 2 (Fettkether, Nixon).

Jacksboro 37, Vernon 30

Vernon (10-9, 0-3) – Mi. Johnson 8, Sherrill 6, Straughter 2, Drennan 2, Key’Maria McBride 10, Ma. Johnson 2.

Jacksboro (9-9, 2-1) – Perez 5, Valenzuela 1, Kylie Tullous 14, Mathis 7, Bennett 3, Jonas 5, Chalmers 2.

Vernon 4 10 11 5 -30

Jacksboro 16 9 4 8 -37

Free throws – (V) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., (J) 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3-pointers – (V) 3 (McBride 2, Sherrill), (J) 2 (Perez, Tullous).

Bowie 53, Iowa Park 32

Bowie (13-7, 1-1) – Cueva 2, Ziba Robbins 11, Parr 3, Maddie Mandela 11, Kayleigh Crow 24, Richey 2.

Iowa Park (12-6, 2-1) – Prisock 6, Kamryn Horn 16, Ricketts 2, Huse 5, Nichols 3.

Bowie 13 12 14 14 -53

Iowa Park 5 8 11 8 -32

Free throws – (B) 4-6, (IP) 9-13. 3-pointers – (B) 3 (Robbins, Parr, Mandela), (IP) 5 (Prisock 2, Horn, Huse, Nichols).

DISTRICT 21-A

Throckmorton 70, Bryson 32

Bryson – Orr 4, Perez 3, Riley Valliant 16, Hauger 4, Morrow 5.

Throckmorton (12-4, 3-0) – Mady Shield 15, Myer 4, Shepherd 1, Olivia Fauntleroy 10, Hannah Gage 13, Lily Cunningham 25, Koonsman 2.

Bryson 4 13 10 5 -32

Throckmorton 22 25 11 12 -70

Free throws – (B) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., (T) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3-pointers – (B) 2 (Orr, Perez), (T) 11 (Cunningham 5, Gage 3, Shield 3).

DISTRICT 22-A

Prairie Valley 43, Bellevue 37

Bellevue – Callie Martin 16, Gill 2, Shook 6, G. Martin 1, Cirstin Allen 12.

Prairie Valley (6-10, 2-0) – Makaylee Gomez 18, Carmen Gomez 14, Ritchie 2, Horton 9.

Bellevue 8 8 7 14 -37

Prairie Valley 16 4 9 14 -43

Free throws – (B) 3-11, (PV) 10-24. 3-pointers – (B) 4 (Shook 2, Allen 2), (PV) 3 (M. Gomez 3).

NON-DISTRICT

Christ Academy 38, Archer City 30

Christ Academy – Brooklyn Lane 13, Bella Rose 15, Reneau 2, Carnes 6, Hopper 2.

Archer City (3-12) – Aultman 5, Jones 7, B. Taggart 3, Peters 3, Serenity Jones 10, C. Taggart 2.

Christ Academy 11 8 8 11 -38

Archer City 5 10 3 12 -30

Free throws – (CA) 11-19, (AC) 7-19. 3-pointers – (CA) 3 (Lane 3), (AC) 3 (Aultman, Peters, Jones).

Nocona 61, Bridgeport 39

Nocona (17-0) – Megyn Meekins 19, Skyler Smith 26, Mowry 5, Rose 3, Kleinhans 8.

Bridgeport – DeHoyas 3, DeLuna 3, Mathes 2, Rodriguez 10, Newlin 12, Green 6, Kleam 3.

Nocona 16 15 16 14 -61

Bridgeport 9 10 13 7 -39

Free throws – (N) 2-3, (B) 2-2. 3-pointers – (N) 13 (Smith 6, Meekins 3, Klainhans 2, Rose, Mowry), (B) 5 (DeHoyas, DeLuna, Rodriguez, Newlin, Kleam).

Windthorst 47, Mineral Wells 37

Windthorst (12-2) – Kirk 3, Lindley 6, Belcher 3, Fillingim 4, Rylee Wolf 18, Hoff 4, Johnson 2, Schroeder 6, Tackett 2.

Mineral Wells – Lily Gillan 12, Bradshaw 5, Kahlea Samples 10, Colwell 6, Buschow 5.

Windthorst 8 12 12 16 -47

Mineral Wells 10 7 10 10 -37

Free throws – (W) 11-26, (MW) 5-12. 3-pointers – (W) 4 (Lindley, Belcher, Wolf, Hoff), (MW) 2 (Gillan, Bradshaw).

Petrolia 66, Gold-Burg 43

Gold-Burg – Whitaker 1, Gaston 9, Whitaker 7, Weaver 20, Weaver 6.

Petrol – Bowers 5, Tatem Cox 10, Barger 6, Addi Elledge 27, Goodin 8, Reynolds 5, Baber 5.

Gold-Burg 9 10 7 17 -43

Petrol 19 26 12 9 -66

Free throws – (GB) 5-11, (P) 11-13. 3-pointers – (GB) 2 (Gaston, Whitaker), (P) 7 (Elledge 6, Bowers).

Olney 79, Paint Creek 5

Paint Creek – No names reported.

Olney (5-13) – Guy 4, Jacob Hernandez 11, Brady Lisle 12, Haggle 8, Scrogum 5, Daugherty 4, J. Castillo 8, C. Hernandez 5, Lane 7, L. Castillo 6, Rockmore 8, Enriquez 3.

Paint Creek 3 0 0 2 -5

Olney 23 26 11 22 -79

Free throws – (PC) 1-4, (O) 5-11. 3-pointers – (PC) None, (O) 8 (Lisle 4, Haggle 2, C. Hernandez, Lane).

Holliday 63, Decatur 36

Holliday (14-2) – Henry 2, Jalynn Bristow 31, Griffin 5, Wood 9, Jurecek 8, Piper 8.

Decatur – Davis 6, McAlister 2, Coffman 7, Logenbaugh 3, Christian 5, Hudson 2, Peck 11.

Holliday 14 21 11 17 -63

Decatur 8 8 10 10 -36

Free throws – (H) 14-17, (D) 9-11. 3-pointers – (H) 4 (Wood 2, Griffin, Bristow), (D) 5 (Davis 2, Coffman, Logenbaugh, Christian).

OTHER SCORES

(No stats reported.)

DISTRICT 5-5A

Azle 46, Rider 24

DISTRICT 16-A

Harrold 84, Benjamin 70

DISTRICT 21-A

Graford 50, Newcastle 30

DISTRICT 22-A

Saint Jo 67, Midway 63

TUESDAY’S BOYS RESULTS

DISTRICT 5-5A

Rider 56, Azle 53 (OT)

Azle (11-10, 0-1) – Dotson 18, Dean 15, Rollins 4, Hans 9, Davis 7.

Rider (10-6, 1-0) – Gavin Aday 11, Dyches 1, Johnson 4, McKown 4, Braeden Arias 11, Caiden Reed 16, Royal 9.

Azle 11 14 9 15 4 -53

Rider 9 4 19 17 7 -56

Free throws – (A) 3-3, (Ri) 6-13. 3-pointers – (A) 8 (Dotson 4, Dean 3, Davis), (Ri) 10 (Reed 4, Royal 3, Aday 2, Arias).

DISTRICT 7-3A

Vernon 54, Jacksboro 34

Vernon (8-6, 1-0) – Gaines 9, McKinney 1, Adarius Williams 16, Garza 8, Scott 2, Durham 2, Castleberry 5, Julius Dawkins 11.

Jacksboro (4-7, 0-1) – Belcher 8, Bustos 8, Valenzuela 9, Jackson 4, Swan 5.

Vernon 14 14 12 14 -54

Jacksboro 3 11 9 11 -34

Free throws – (F) 7-12, (J) 13-22. 3-pointers – (V) 5 (Williams 3, Gaines, Castleberry), (J) 1 (Bustos).

Bowie 53, Iowa Park 39

Bowie (12-6, 1-0) – Baez 2, Brody Armstrong 11, Lawhorn 4, Williams 2, Whatley 5, Sandhoff 4, Swint 1, Brightwell 3, Tucker Jones 20.

Iowa Park (7-9, 0-1) – McNiel 6, Britt 6, Parker Allen 12, Stokes 2, Loyd 5, Bodkin 2, Michael 6.

Bowie 11 15 14 13 -53

Iowa Park 12 16 5 6 -39

Free throws – (B) 7-9, (IP) 12-19. 3-pointers – (B) 6 (Armstrong 3, Whatley, Brightwell, Jones), (IP) 3 (Britt, Allen, Michael).

DISTRICT 22-A

Midway 48, Saint Jo 42

Midway (12-3, 1-0) – Christian Coker 32, Estes 2, Burns 7, Berend 5, Leach 2.

Saint Jo (13-8, 0-1) – Vogel 3, Thurman 9, Thomas 8, Workman 4, Durham 14, Brockman 4.

Midway 10 12 13 13 -48

Saint Jo 17 6 ​​9 10 -42

Free throws – (M) 9-11, (SJ) 5-7. 3-pointers – (M) 3 (Coker 2, Berend), (SJ) 5 (Thurman 3, Durham).

Prairie Valley 60, Bellevue 39

Bellevue – Roper 24, Gill 11, Parr 4.

Prairie Valley (9-7, 1-0) – Fore 4, Neugebauer 4, Croxton 4, Tyson Easterling 22, Horton 2, Tyler Winkler 24.

Bellevue 6 12 9 12 -39

Prairie Valley 21 10 15 14 -60

Free throws – (B) 9-21, (Sun) 8-10. 3-pointers – (B) 4 (Roper 3, Gill), (PV) 4 (Winkler 4).

NON-DISTRICT

Seymour 66, WFHS 48

WFHS (4-13) – Vanderburg 9, Fleeks 8, Gravitt 6, Fenoglio 5, Stahler 9, Zaire Mitchell 11.

Seymour (11-4) – Charo 3, Hagan Anderson 23, Brayden Loyd 10, Keegan Gilbreath 13, Bourland 2, Sullivan 9, Silva 6.

WFHS 14 14 15 5 -48

Seymour 20 16 11 19 -66

Free throws – (W) 5-9, (S) 6-16. 3-pointers – (W) 7 (Stahler 3, Mitchell 2, Vanderburg, Fenoglio), (S) 8 (Anderson 5, Gilbreath 2, Loyd).

Archer City 47, Christ Academy 39

Archer City (8-6) – Cagle 3, Chance Warren 20, Smith 2, Donnell 6, Curry 3, Kline Mayo 13.

Christ Academy – Ross 2, Sammy Issa 16, Merrick Estes 16, Clarke 5.

Archer City 14 14 5 14 -47

Christ Academy 12 10 9 8 -39

Free throws – (AC) 5-10, (CA) 13-24. 3-pointers – (AC) 1 (Mayo), (CA) 4 (Issa 4).

Mineral Wells 62, Windthorst 40

Windthorst (4-10) – Brayden Berend 11, Schroeder 6, L. Cope 7, Stark 6, Johnson 3, Doyal 5, Teakell 2.

Mineral Wells – Trevino 4, Hunt 3, Harrison 11, Fisher 18, Fisher 8, Bullock 2, Sawyer 16.

Windthorst 3 12 14 11 -40

Mineral Wells 15 10 10 27 -62

Free throws – (W) 13-22, (MW) 10-18. 3-pointers – (W) 7 (Berend 3, Schroeder 2, L. Cope, Johnson), (MW) 3 (Fisher 3).

Decatur 47, Nocona 38

Decatur – Escobar 4, Hogan 1, Gonzalez 16, Shock 8, Wren 6, Pie 3, Gilbreath 4, Harris 2, Smith 3.

Nocona (9-7) – Mike Wetmore 10, L. Fuller 9, McCasland 6, Klienhans 2, Stone 2, C. Fuller 9.

Decatur 11 12 10 14 -47

Nocona 11 8 7 12 -38

Free throws – (D) 5-11, (N) 5-10. 3-pointers – (D) 4 (Shock 2, Gonzalez, Pie), (N) 5 (Wetmore 2, L. Fuller 2, C. Fuller).

OTHER SCORES

(No stats reported.)

DISTRICT 7-3A

City View 63, Henrietta 22

DISTRICT 21-A

Graford 82, Newcastle 32

NON-DISTRICT

Graham 50, Bridgeport 45