WIAA Volleyball Regional Schedule | TCHDailyNews

The WIAA Girls Volleyball Regionals Get Underway on Tuesday with first round play. Winner will advance to the Regional Semifinals on Thursday.

Divisions 2, 3 and 4 start Tuesday. Division 1 kicks off on Thursday.

DIVISION 2

#9 Clintonville at #8 Medford- Winner at #1 Tomahawk

#12 New London at #5 Shawano

#13 Rhinelander at #4 Waupaca

#10 Antigo at #7 Antigo – Winner at #2 Oconto Falls

#9 Seymour at #8 Wrightstown- Winner at #1 Xavier

#13 Two Rivers at #4 Freedom

#12 Denmark at #5 Notre Dame

#14 Chilton at #3 Fox Valley Lutheran

#11 Sturgeon Bay at #6 Kiel

#10 Plymouth at #7 Little Chute

#15 Green Bay West at #2 Luxembourg-Casco

DIVISION 3

#9 Coleman at #8 Amherst- Winner at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

#12 Manawa at #5 Peshtigo

#13 Oconto at #4 Bonduel

#14 Menominee Indian at #3 Iola-Scandinavia

#11 Shiocton at #6 Saint Mary Catholic

#15 Omro at #2 Weyauwega-Fremont

#10 Crandon at #7 Crivitz

DIVISION 4

#9 Almond-Bancroft at #8 Pittsville- Winner at #1 Columbus Catholic

#13 Northland Lutheran at #4 Tri-County

#12 Rib Lake at #5 Assumption

#10 Port Edwards at #7 Rosholt- Winner at #2 Athens

#5 Gillett at #4 Lena- Winner at #1 Suring

#6 St. Thomas Aquinas at #3 Bowler

#7 White Lake at #2 Gresham