WIAA Volleyball Regional Schedule | TCHDailyNews

WIAA Volleyball Regional Schedule
The WIAA Girls Volleyball Regionals Get Underway on Tuesday with first round play. Winner will advance to the Regional Semifinals on Thursday.
Divisions 2, 3 and 4 start Tuesday. Division 1 kicks off on Thursday.
DIVISION 2
#9 Clintonville at #8 Medford- Winner at #1 Tomahawk
#12 New London at #5 Shawano
#13 Rhinelander at #4 Waupaca
#10 Antigo at #7 Antigo – Winner at #2 Oconto Falls
#9 Seymour at #8 Wrightstown- Winner at #1 Xavier
#13 Two Rivers at #4 Freedom
#12 Denmark at #5 Notre Dame
#14 Chilton at #3 Fox Valley Lutheran
#11 Sturgeon Bay at #6 Kiel
#10 Plymouth at #7 Little Chute
#15 Green Bay West at #2 Luxembourg-Casco
DIVISION 3
#9 Coleman at #8 Amherst- Winner at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
#12 Manawa at #5 Peshtigo
#13 Oconto at #4 Bonduel
#14 Menominee Indian at #3 Iola-Scandinavia
#11 Shiocton at #6 Saint Mary Catholic
#15 Omro at #2 Weyauwega-Fremont
#10 Crandon at #7 Crivitz
DIVISION 4
#9 Almond-Bancroft at #8 Pittsville- Winner at #1 Columbus Catholic
#13 Northland Lutheran at #4 Tri-County
#12 Rib Lake at #5 Assumption
#10 Port Edwards at #7 Rosholt- Winner at #2 Athens
#5 Gillett at #4 Lena- Winner at #1 Suring
#6 St. Thomas Aquinas at #3 Bowler
#7 White Lake at #2 Gresham
