WIAA Volleyball: Hawks Make Regional Finals

WAUPACA, WI- Shawano 3, Waupaca 1. For the first time since 2017, the Shawano Volleyball team will get the chance to play for a Regional Championship on Saturday. Shawano topped Waupaca 3-1 on Thursday. The Hawks won the first set 27-25 and the second set 25-23. The Comets battled back in the third set and won 25-23. The Hawks settled in and won the fourth set 25-17 to claim the win. Next up is top seeded Tomahawk on Saturday night.

Other Big Games

Hortonville 3, Pulaski 0

Alexia Thibodeau led Pulaski with 10 kills. Emily Bruss had 22 assists. Hailey Wiedeman had 11 digs.

Xavier 3, Seymour 0

Xavier was led by Mariah Potter with 37 assists, six digs, two kills; Madison Daley with two aces, 14 kills, three digs.

Freedom 3, Notre Dame 1

Sydney Bartels led Freedom with 11 kills, while Rachel Koss added nine. Bartels also had a team-high 10 digs.

Oconto Falls 3, Antigo 0

Amber Otter had 20 kills, four aces and six digs.

Lena 3, Suring 2

Lena battled back from going down 2-0 and rallied for the win. Emma Kristoff led Suring with 16 digs on the losing end.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Iola-Scandinavia, Bonduel and Weyauwega-Fremont from the CWC all won and will play each other.

COMPLETE AREA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS SCORES

DIVISION 1

Appleton East 3, Appleton West 0

25-22, 25-15, 25-4

#8 Appleton East travels to #1 Appleton North on Saturday’s Regional Final

Kaukauna 3, Green Bay Preble 0

25-15, 25-14, 25-16

Bay Port 3, Ashwaubenon 0

25-10, 25-20, 25-7

#5 Kaukauna at #4 Bay Port- Saturday Regional Final

Green Bay Southwest 3, Green Bay East 0

25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Hortonville 3, Pulaski 0

25-20, 25-19, 25-17

#6 Hortonville at #3 Green Bay Southwest- Saturday Regional Final

De Pere 3, West De Pere 0

25-14, 25-18, 25-20

#7 De Pere at #2 Kimberly- Saturday Regional Final

Neenah 3, Fond Du Lac 1

25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20

#8 Neenah at #1 Oconomowoc – Saturday Regional Final

Hartford Union 3, Menasha 0

25-9, 25-15, 25-12

DIVISION 2

Tomahawk 3, Medford 0

25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Shawano 3, Waupaca 1

27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17

#5 Shawano at #1 Tomahawk- Saturday Regional Final

Mosinee 3, Merrill 0

25-22, 25-21, 25-24

Oconto Falls 3, Antigo 0

25-15, 25-20, 30-28

#3 Mosinee at #2 Oconto Falls- Regional Finals

Xavier 3, Seymour 0

25-10, 25-20, 25-18

Freedom 3, Notre Dame 1

25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11

#4 Freedom at #1 Xavier- Saturday Regional Final

Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Kiel 0

25-15, 25-11, 25-8

Luxembourg-Casco 3, Plymouth 0

25-10, 25-13, 25-17

#3 Fox Valley Lutheran at #2 Luxembourg-Casco- Saturday Regional Final

DIVISION 3

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, Coleman 0

25-15, 25-12, 25-17

Bonduel 3, Peshtigo 2

23-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-12

#4 Bonduel at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood – Saturday Regional Final

Iola-Scandinavia 3, Saint Mary Catholic 0

25-22, 25-16, 25-20

Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Crandon 1

25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13

#3 Iola-Scandinavia at #2 Weyauwega-Fremont- Saturday Regional Final

DIVISION 4

Assumption 3, Tri-County 1

25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22

Lena 3, Suring 2

25-20, 16-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11

Gresham 3, Bowler 0

25-20, 25-9, 25-20

#4 Lena at #2 Gresham- Saturday Regional Final

Wabeno/Laona 3, Three Lake 2

25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11

Florence 3, Niagara 0

25-19, 25-22, 25-16

#3 Florence at #1 Wabeno/Laona- Saturday Regional Final