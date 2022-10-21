WIAA Volleyball: Hawks Make Regional Finals
WAUPACA, WI- Shawano 3, Waupaca 1. For the first time since 2017, the Shawano Volleyball team will get the chance to play for a Regional Championship on Saturday. Shawano topped Waupaca 3-1 on Thursday. The Hawks won the first set 27-25 and the second set 25-23. The Comets battled back in the third set and won 25-23. The Hawks settled in and won the fourth set 25-17 to claim the win. Next up is top seeded Tomahawk on Saturday night.
Other Big Games
Hortonville 3, Pulaski 0
Alexia Thibodeau led Pulaski with 10 kills. Emily Bruss had 22 assists. Hailey Wiedeman had 11 digs.
Xavier 3, Seymour 0
Xavier was led by Mariah Potter with 37 assists, six digs, two kills; Madison Daley with two aces, 14 kills, three digs.
Freedom 3, Notre Dame 1
Sydney Bartels led Freedom with 11 kills, while Rachel Koss added nine. Bartels also had a team-high 10 digs.
Oconto Falls 3, Antigo 0
Amber Otter had 20 kills, four aces and six digs.
Lena 3, Suring 2
Lena battled back from going down 2-0 and rallied for the win. Emma Kristoff led Suring with 16 digs on the losing end.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Iola-Scandinavia, Bonduel and Weyauwega-Fremont from the CWC all won and will play each other.
COMPLETE AREA VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS SCORES
DIVISION 1
Appleton East 3, Appleton West 0
25-22, 25-15, 25-4
#8 Appleton East travels to #1 Appleton North on Saturday’s Regional Final
Kaukauna 3, Green Bay Preble 0
25-15, 25-14, 25-16
Bay Port 3, Ashwaubenon 0
25-10, 25-20, 25-7
#5 Kaukauna at #4 Bay Port- Saturday Regional Final
Green Bay Southwest 3, Green Bay East 0
25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Hortonville 3, Pulaski 0
25-20, 25-19, 25-17
#6 Hortonville at #3 Green Bay Southwest- Saturday Regional Final
De Pere 3, West De Pere 0
25-14, 25-18, 25-20
#7 De Pere at #2 Kimberly- Saturday Regional Final
Neenah 3, Fond Du Lac 1
25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20
#8 Neenah at #1 Oconomowoc – Saturday Regional Final
Hartford Union 3, Menasha 0
25-9, 25-15, 25-12
DIVISION 2
Tomahawk 3, Medford 0
25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Shawano 3, Waupaca 1
27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17
#5 Shawano at #1 Tomahawk- Saturday Regional Final
Mosinee 3, Merrill 0
25-22, 25-21, 25-24
Oconto Falls 3, Antigo 0
25-15, 25-20, 30-28
#3 Mosinee at #2 Oconto Falls- Regional Finals
Xavier 3, Seymour 0
25-10, 25-20, 25-18
Freedom 3, Notre Dame 1
25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11
#4 Freedom at #1 Xavier- Saturday Regional Final
Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Kiel 0
25-15, 25-11, 25-8
Luxembourg-Casco 3, Plymouth 0
25-10, 25-13, 25-17
#3 Fox Valley Lutheran at #2 Luxembourg-Casco- Saturday Regional Final
DIVISION 3
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, Coleman 0
25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Bonduel 3, Peshtigo 2
23-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-12
#4 Bonduel at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood – Saturday Regional Final
Iola-Scandinavia 3, Saint Mary Catholic 0
25-22, 25-16, 25-20
Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Crandon 1
25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13
#3 Iola-Scandinavia at #2 Weyauwega-Fremont- Saturday Regional Final
DIVISION 4
Assumption 3, Tri-County 1
25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22
Lena 3, Suring 2
25-20, 16-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-11
Gresham 3, Bowler 0
25-20, 25-9, 25-20
#4 Lena at #2 Gresham- Saturday Regional Final
Wabeno/Laona 3, Three Lake 2
25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11
Florence 3, Niagara 0
25-19, 25-22, 25-16
#3 Florence at #1 Wabeno/Laona- Saturday Regional Final
