WIAA Volleyball and Soccer Regional Scoreboard

The WIAA Boys Soccer and Girls Volleyball Postseason play got underway on Tuesday. Winners advance to the Regional Semifinals in Soccer on Saturday, October 22. Winners in Volleyball will play on Thursday, Oct 20

SOCCER

Division 1

STEVENS POINT 2, WAUSAU WEST 1

#4 Stevens Point is at #1 Hudson

OSHKOSH WEST 3, APPLETON EAST 0

APPLETON NORTH 1, KIMBERLY 0

#5 Appleton North at #1 Oshkosh West

NEENAH 3, APPLETON WEST 1

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 5, HORTONVILLE 0

#3 Neenah at #2 Wisconsin Rapids

GREEN BAY EAST 3, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 0

#9 Green Bay East is at #1 Brookfield East

BAY PORT 4, HARTFORD 0

#5 Bay Port is at #4 Arrowhead

MENOMONEE FALLS 2, DE PERE 0

DIVISION 2

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 2, SHAWANO 1

Shawano tied the game in the first half on a goal by Julian Perez, but gave up an early second half goal that they could not recover from. Brandon Reed had 6 saves on the losing end. The Hawks played in their first ever Boys Regional home game.

PULASKI 12, GREEN BAY WEST 0

Jack Ryan had a three goal game and Luke Hanstedt and Chase Ambrosius each had two goals to lead the Red Raiders. Pulaski will host Marshfield in the Regional Semifinal. Marshfield topped Wausau East in a 5-3 Shootout after ending overtime tied 1-1.

WEST DE PERE 3, ASHWAUBENON 0

KAUKAUNA 3, WEST BEND WEST 1

#9 Kaukauna is at #1 Whitefish Bay

SLINGER 4, MENASHA 1

OSHKOSH NORTH 1, WATERTOWN 1 (3-1 Shootout)

#5 Slinger is at #4 Oshkosh North

DIVISION 3

ANTIGO 1, MERRILL 1 (3-1 Shoutout)

#8 Antigo is at #1 Medford

LITTLE CHUTE 5, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 4

#17 Little Chute is at #Notre Dame

DENMARK 5, BERLIN 0

#15 Denmark is at #2 Plymouth

DIVISION 4

NORTHLAND LUTHERN 6, GRESHAM/BOWLER 1

HOWARDS GROVE/ ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 2, PESHTIGO 1

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 2

MEDFORD 3, CLINTONVILLE 1

16-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-13

#8 Medford will play at #1 Tomahawk

SHAWANO 3, NEW LONDON 0

25-14, 25-10, 25-18

WAUPACA 3, RHINELANDER 0

25-12, 25-12, 25-15

#5 Shawano will play at #4 Waupaca

ANTIGO 3, LAKELAND 2

Antigo rallied after going down 2-0 and battled to a convincing win in the fifth set.

21-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23, 15-8

#10 Antigo will play at #2 Oconto Falls

SEYMOUR 3, WRIGHTSTOWN 0

25-22, 25-22, 25-16

#9 Seymour will play at #1 Xavier

FREEDOM 3, TWO RIVERS 0

Eva Wall and Sydney Bartels both had nine kills and Bartels added 10 digs to lead the Irish to a sweep over the Purple Raiders.

25-18, 25-10, 25-16

NOTRE DAME 3, DENMARK 0

25-12, 25-11, 25-17

#5 Notre Dame will play at #4 Freedom

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 3, CHILTON 0

25-7, 25-5, 25-13

#3 Fox Valley Lutheran will host #6 Kiel

LUXEMBOURG-CASCO 3, GREEN BAY WEST 0

Layna Deprez led the Spartans with 14 assists and Autumn Flynn added eight kills.

25-5, 25-13, 25-4

#2 Luxemburg-Casco will host #10 Plymouth

WINNECONNE 3, WAUPUN 1

25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24

DIVISION 3

COLEMAN, AMHERST 2

Coleman was led by Katie Knox with 21 kills. Aubrey Bintz had 19 digs, while Sylvia Fochesato and Knox both had 12 digs.

25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13

#9 Coleman will play at #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

PESHTIGO 3, MANAWA 0

25-18, 25-17, 25-21

BONDUEL 3, OCONTO 0

25-19, 25-18, 25-16

#5 Peshtigo at #4 Bonduel

IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 3, MENOMINEE INDIA 0

25-13, 25-16, 25-15

SAINT MARY CATHOLIC 3, SHIOCTON 0

25-23, 25-16, 25-18

#3 Iola-Scandinavia will host #6 Saint Mary Catholic

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 3, OMRO 0

25-15, 25-15, 25-16

#2 Weyauwega-Fremont will host #10 Crandon

DIVISION 4

PITTSVILLE 3, ALMOND BANCROFT 0

25-19, 25-20, 25-20

#8 Pittsville plays at #1 Columbus Catholic

TRI-COUNTY 3, NORTHLAND LUTHERN 0

27-25, 25-10, 25-15

#4 Tri-County hosts #5 Assumption

ROSHOLT 3, PORT EDWARDS 1

16-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

#7 Rosholt plays at #2 Athens

LENA 3, GILLETT 2

16-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-5

#4 Lena play at #1 Suring

BOWLER 3, SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS 0

25-5, 25-9, 25-5

GRESHAM 3, WHITE LAKE 0

Maddie Haffner had 30 service points and 15 aces, Chloe Bohl added 6 kills, Tia Terrio 5 kills, Lexi Baddmoccosin-Barnes 8 assists. The Wildcats also got Josie Cerveny with 5 assists and Aria Irving 7 service points.

25-9, 25-2, 25-16

HILBERT 3, TIGERTON 0

Tigerton got 8 assists and 11 digs from McKenzie Hoffman. Jade Selle had 3 kills and 6 digs. Samantha Suehring had 3 kills and 4 digs to lead the Tigers.

25-17, 25-12, 25-16

SEVASTOPOL 3, MARION 0

25-3, 25-5, 25-6