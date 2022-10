WIAA state girls volleyball tournament is set after Sectional Finals on Saturday

Wausau Pilot & Review

The state tournament field has been set as the WIAA girls volleyball Playoffs continued Saturday, Oct. 29, with Sectional Finals in all four divisions.

The 20 Sectional Champions qualify for the 2022 WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament, which will be held at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 3-5.

Here is a look at the statewide Sectional scoreboard:

2022 WIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

Division 1

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Hudson

Well. 1 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 4 Hudson 2 (21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-7, 15-12)

Well. 2 River Falls 3, No. 3 Marshfield 0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-19)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 2 River Falls 0 (25-19, 23-25, 10-25, 25-20, 17-15)

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Bay Port

Well. 1 Appleton North 3, No. 5 Kaukauna 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-17)

Well. 2 Kimberly 3, No. 3 Green Bay Southwest 2 (25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Appleton North 3, No. 2 Kimberly 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Madison Memorial

Well. 1 Waunakee 3, No. 4 Verona 0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-20)

Well. 2 Middleton 3, No. 3 Holmen 0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-22)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Middleton 3, No. 1 Waunakee 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18)

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Watertown

Well. 1 Oconomowoc 3, No. 5 Watertown 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-20)

Well. 2 Manitowoc 3, No. 6 West Bend East 1 (25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Oconomowoc 3, No. 2 Manitowoc 0 (25-18, 25-15 25-16)

Sectional 5

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Germantown

Well. 2 Sussex Hamilton 3, No. 3 Hartland Arrowhead 0 (25-19, 25-19, 28-26)

Well. 1 Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, No. 4 Germantown 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-18)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 3, No. 2 Sussex Hamilton 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-21)

Sectional 6

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Sun Prairie West

Well. 1 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 4 Fort Atkinson 1

Well. 2 Mukwonago 3, No. 3 Stoughton 2

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Kettle Moraine 3, No. 2 Mukwonago 0 (25-21, 25-12, 14-25, 25-15)

Sectional 7

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Racine Horlick

Well. 1 Burlington 3, No. 4 Franklin 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-19)

Well. 3 Muskego 3, No. 2 Oak Creek (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Burlington 3, No. 3 Muskego 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21)

Sectional 8

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals at Wauwatosa East

Well. 2 Waukesha West 3, No. 3 Greendale 2 (25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 16-25, 15-10)

Well. 1 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 4 Waukesha North 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-20)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Wauwatosa East 3, No. 2 Waukesha West 0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-22)

Division 2

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 2 Bloomer 3, No. 4 Barron 2 (25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11)

Well. 5 West Salem 3, No. 6 Platteville 1 (25-23, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Bloomer 3, No. 5 West Salem 1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19)

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Tomahawk 3, No. 2 Oconto Falls 1 (25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20)

Well. 1 Appleton Xavier 3, No. 2 Luxembourg-Casco 0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-15)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Appleton Xavier 3, No. 1 Tomahawk 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-13)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 2 Kewaskum 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-15)

Well. 1 Madison Edgewood 3, No. 3 McFarland 2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 1 Madison Edgewood 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23)

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 4 Port Washington 3, No. 2 Pewaukee 1 (25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16)

Well. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran 3, No. 4 New Berlin Eisenhower 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-15)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran 3, No. 4 Port Washington 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-20)

Division 3

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 St. Croix Falls 3, No. 2 Unity 2 (25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 24-26, 15-9)

Well. 1 Westby 3, No. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-8, 25-22)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 St. Croix Falls 3, No. 1 Westby 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-15)

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Edgar 3, No. 3 Auburndale 2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8)

Well. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 2 Weyauwega-Fremont 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-17)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, No. 1 Edgar 2 (25-20, 19-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-13)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Brodhead 3, No. 2 Mineral Point 0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-15)

Well. 1 Randolph 3, No. 1 Waterloo at Horicon 1 (30-28, 25-8, 19-25, 25-17)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Randolph 3, No. 1 Brodhead 2 (16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12)

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 2 Oostburg 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13)

Well. 2 Shoreland Lutheran 3, No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran 2 (20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Howards Grove 3, No. 2 Shoreland Lutheran 0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-13)

Division 4

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Mercer 3, No. 2 Prentice 2 (25-13, 25-18, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10)

Well. 1 Chippewa Falls McDonell 3, No. 6 Turtle Lake 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Chippewa Falls McDonell 3, No. 1 Mercer 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-14)

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 2 Athens 3, No. 5 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-21)

Well. 1 Wabeno/Laona 3, No. 4 Lena 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-6)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Athens 3, No. 1 Wabeno/Laona 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Wonewoc-Center 3, No. 1 Plum City/Elmwood 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-15)

Well. 3 Highland 3, No. 4 Barneveld 2 (25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 25-13, 15-13)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Wonewoc-Center 3, No. 3 Highland 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18)

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence Academy 3, No. 3 Sevastopol 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22)

Well. 1 Monticello 3, No. 2 Milwaukee Heritage Christian 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-19)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Monticello 3, No. 1 Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence Academy 1 (23-25, 25-12, 27-25, 25-12)