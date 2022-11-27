WIAA state 4A/3A/2A volleyball preview: Will No. 1 seeds Puyallup (4A), Lynden (2A) Capture first state titles in Yakima?

YAKIMA, Wash. – Ever since the WIAA became one of the Yakima Valley SunDome’s most frequent tenants, the Northwest Conference has been cleaning up in the concrete-roofed arena.

The 16-team league composed mostly of Skagit and Whatcom County teams has more than two dozen team championships and many more placing trophies since its volleyball and basketball teams started making the Trek to Central Washington in the late 1990s.

While the number of tournaments housed in Yakima give basketball the lion’s share of the hardware, the NWC has made plenty of noise on the volleyball courts.

Lynden Christian and Nooksack Valley last week took third and fifth in Class 1A, respectively, and the Lyncs were the only team to take a set off Chelan, which three-peated.

This week, four more Northwest Conference teams are headed to the SunDome. A trio of 2A squads – led by top-seeded Lynden – open Friday while Ferndale and the rest of the 3A tournament get going Thursday.

The Lions and third-seeded Burlington-Edison both finished 14-1 in NWC play with Lynden winning the Lone regular-season matchup and district championship.

“Maybe that’s why we don’t see a target on our backs – we battle every match in our conference,” Lions Coach Chris Elsner.

Lynden could face a familiar foe of the non-conference variety in the semifinals should they and fourth-seeded Ridgefield win their first two matches. The teams met in the quarterfinals last fall with Ridgefield sweeping en route to a second-place finish.

“We’re always somehow matched with them,” Elsner said. “Just tell us who and when and where. We’re not worried about what’s out of our control but we’re focused and dialed in on what we can control.”

In a rematch of the 2021 title match, the Spudders, who won the 2018 and 2019 titles, topped 2A Greater St. Helens League Rival and Defending state Champion Columbia River last weekend in the district final, ending the Rapids’ 38-match winning streak and likely costing them the top seed this weekend.

Ridgefield meets the NWC’s Sedro-Woolley in the first round.

Second-seeded Columbia River is led by outside hitters Lauren Dreves, who is committed to Auburn, and Sydney Dreves.

The Rapids could be set for a semifinal against Burlington-Edison, which has won four of the last 10 championships.

CLASS 4A

A new Champion is guaranteed in Class 4A with 2021 Winner Bothell having fallen short of returning to Yakima. It’s the only classification that doesn’t return its Defending titlist, and all three classifications had repeat Champions last weekend.

The seven other trophy-winning teams do return to the SunDome.

Top-seeded Puyallup, though, did not advance to state a year ago. The Vikings are looking for their first state hardware since 2017.

“There is a lot of pressure when you are going into the 4A state volleyball tournament with an undefeated 33-0 record, so our Mindset is approaching every match with a 0-0 record and taking it one step at a time,” Puyallup Coach Allie Schumacher said. “We know that every team is going to play their best match of the season against us because we have a target on our backs and everyone wants to be the team to take us down.”

Second-seeded North Creek raced through the KingCo’s Crown Division unbeaten. The Jaguars are in their fourth straight state tournament and going for a second trophy in the school’s sixth year.

Curtis, the runner-up a year ago, is seeded fifth and could meet Puyallup in the semifinals should the Vikings win their opener and a potential quarterfinal against No. 5 Lake Stevens, which was seventh a year ago.

Local favorite West Valley, fourth in 2021, is seeded eighth and could meet Puyallup in a quarterfinal.

“As I have learned, anything can happen in the postseason – that is what makes it so exciting,” Schumacher said. “Any team can beat anyone and any team can lose to anyone.”

CLASS 3A

Lakeside of Seattle Returns as the top seed after falling a match short of the Trophy round a year ago.

Tradition Spokane powers Mead, the defending champion, and Mount Spokane, fifth last year, are seeded second and fourth, respectively, while 2021 runner-up Peninsula is No. 3.

The 3A Championship match is scheduled for 7:15 Friday night, but could be pushed back with all three tournaments going.