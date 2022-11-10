WIAA state 1A/2B/1B volleyball preview: Can anybody stop Chelan from winning third consecutive 1A crown?

YAKIMA, Wash. – Two tournament favorites look to maintain their volleyball dominance while another top seed could face a path to the Championship paved with familiar foes this weekend at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Top-ranked Chelan will be looking for its third consecutive Class 1A crown while 1B power Oakesdale eyes a repeat after having appeared in five of the last six title matches with the only blemish being a runner-up finish in 2019.

Kalama, No. 1 in the 2B, could meet up with a slew of Southwest Washington foes before the championship, as well as a possible semifinal match with perennial contender Colfax, which knocked the Chinooks out of Trophy contention a year ago

