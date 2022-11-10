WIAA state 1A/2B/1B volleyball preview: Can anybody stop Chelan from winning third consecutive 1A crown?

YAKIMA, Wash. – Two tournament favorites look to maintain their volleyball dominance while another top seed could face a path to the Championship paved with familiar foes this weekend at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Top-ranked Chelan will be looking for its third consecutive Class 1A crown while 1B power Oakesdale eyes a repeat after having appeared in five of the last six title matches with the only blemish being a runner-up finish in 2019.

Kalama, No. 1 in the 2B, could meet up with a slew of Southwest Washington foes before the championship, as well as a possible semifinal match with perennial contender Colfax, which knocked the Chinooks out of Trophy contention a year ago

The 1B and 2B tournaments open Thursday morning and culminate with Matinee title matches Friday with the 1A event slated to start Friday and wrap up early Saturday evening. Class 4A, 3A and 2A teams will take over the SunDome Nov. 17-19.

CLASS 1A

The Goats already figured to be a favorite to three-peat based on the players returning from last fall’s Championship team.

Senior Olivia Strandberg was voted the 1A co-player of the year by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association while fellow 12th-graders Julianna Perez and Kira Sandoval were first- and second-team all-state selections, respectively, for Abby Lewellen, the former Goats standout who nabbed Washington Coach of the year honors in her first season at the helm.

Their ranks were bolstered by ninth grader Brynn Hughbanks, who is already prominent nationally in the beach volleyball circuit.

“Last year we were still very good but not very seasoned and a lot of people said, ‘uh, well, we’ll see,’ and we got to prove people wrong,” Lewellen said. “This year we definitely have the target on our backs and the girls have really earned that. It’s been a lot different leading up to this and I think the girls have been great and have been leaning into that.”

Lewellen is quick to note that the Goats are not overlooking anybody. This postseason they were pushed to five sets by fourth-seeded Freeman, who could meet Chelan in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

A year ago in the SunDome, the Goats won the title match against Lynden Christian, which made an improbable run its 16th seeds

CLASS 2B

Unbeaten and top-seeded Kalama leads a Central 2B League Reunion in its half of the bracket. Should the Chinooks advance past Forks in Thursday’s first round, they would face No. 8 Pole vine or No. 9 Toutle Lake in a quarterfinal pairing of league mates.

Well. 5 Adna also resides in Kalama’s semifinal side and could face a quarterfinal against fourth-seeded Colfax.

“In the 15 years of making the trip to the tournament, this is the first time all of the Southwest Washington teams are on the same side of the bracket,” Kalama Coach Jeni O’Neil said.

O’Neil, relieved that third-seeded and Defending Champion La Conner and No. 2 Manson are on the opposite half of the bracket, said Chinooks are eager to erase the sting of last year.

“We have six Seniors and they remember that feeling and they didn’t like that,” she said. “We look forward to possibly facing them again.”

CLASS 1B

Oakesdale has won five of the past six state championships and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. The Nighthawks already made a Championship run this fall in the SunDome, winning the small-school title at the SunDome Volleyball Festival.

State co-player of the year Gianna Anderson and fellow all-stater Payton Davis are back for the Nighthawks and Coach McKinzie Turner, the 2021 Washington 1B Coach of the Year.

Mossyrock, the runner-up in 2021, is the No. 2 seed and Mary Walker, sixth a year ago, is seeded third in the 20-team bracket that gives byes to the top four seeds.