WIAA Releases 2022 Boys Soccer Playoff Pairings

The WIAA Released the 2022 Boy’s Soccer brackets, and we are going to take a look at where all the local teams are heading.

In Division 1:

Wausau West is the 5 seed, they will play at #4 Stevens Point on Oct. 18th at 7:00 PM

DC Everest is the #3 seed and will host #6 Eau Claire North on Oct. 18th at 7:00 PM

Wisconsin Rapids is the #2 seed and will host #7 Hortonville on Oct. 18th at 7:00 PM

In Division 2:

Wausau East is the #4 seed they will host #5 Marshfield on Oct. 18th at 4:00 PM

In Division 3:

Medford is the #1 seed they will host the Winner of #9 Merrill at #8 Antigo on Oct. 20th at 7:00 PM

Waupaca is the #4 seed they will host #5 Mosinee on Oct. 20th at 7:00 PM

Lakeland is the #3 seed they will host #6 New London on Oct. 20th at 7:00 PM

Rhinelander is the #2 seed they will host #7 Ashland on Oct. 20th at 7:00 PM

In Division 4:

Newman Catholic is the #6 seed they will travel to take on #3 Barron on Oct. 20th time TBD

Nekoosa is the #8 seed they will travel to take on #1 Arcadia on Oct 20th time TBD

Columbus Catholic is the #3 seed they will host #6 Amherst on Oct 20th time TBD

Pacelli is the #7 seed they will travel to take on #2 Aquinas on Oct 20th time TBD

You can find the full WIAA Soccer Tournament pairings here.