WIAA 4A football Championship preview: Lake Stevens-Kennedy Catholic finale guarantees first-time winner

Editor’s note: This Class 4A preview package was written up by SBLive WA staff for the WIAA state program. Game predictions made by Reporters Todd Milles, Hailey Palmer and Tri-Cities-based Evans Rankings’ founder Matt Evans.

As easy as some programs make winning a WIAA football title seem – there are two coaches in the Class 4A Ranks that would tell you otherwise.

Tom Tri has led Lake Stevens to half of its four state title-game appearances (2018, 2021), but the Vikings fell short both times.

“Not only do you have to be good, but a little lucky,” Tri said. “And you have to stay healthy.”

