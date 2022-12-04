WIAA 3A football state championship: Yelm beats Eastside Catholic, 20-13

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Kyler Ronquillo has made big plays all season for the Yelm football team.

But there hasn’t been a bigger one than the one he made to give the Tornados the school’s first state title in football.

Ronquillo’s heads-up Strip and 28-yard run after his quarterback Damien Aalona’s deep pass was intercepted by Eastside Catholic’s Tyson Weaver provided the winning score in a thrilling 20-13 win over the Crusaders in the Class 3A Championship game Saturday afternoon at Sparks Stadium.

Ronquillo’s strip-and-score at the Eastside Catholic 28-yard line came with 52 seconds to go in the contest and gave Yelm an 18-13 lead. William Carreto’s two-point conversion pass to Onyx Carter made the final margin.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button