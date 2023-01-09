The College Football Playoff National Championship is here between Georgia and TCU. Here’s why you should cheer for the Georgia Bulldogs to win.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Why You Should Cheer For Georgia

[jwplayer PkCtjTd4-boEY74VG]

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Sorry if this sucks, it’s not my fault…

Between everyone I know who lives for Michigan and Ohio State football, I haven’t had time to deal with the freak-out factor from all my Georgia friends worrying about a gag.

Georgia is very good at college football, and it’s okay

When did we stop liking amazing sports teams?

I get it. There’s a knee-jerk reaction against rooting for anything to do with the SEC.

From the “It Just Means More” slogan – Loose Latin translation: we don’t have enough Meaningful pro sports in our part of the country – to all the success over the years, to dealing with the blowhards when daring to point out even the slightest flaw, it’s easy to want anyone else to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

But there’s one key thing missing when it comes to the rise of the Georgia Bulldogs under Kirby Smart: credit.

It wasn’t a given that Georgia would be this good. It wasn’t a given that it would finally get over the hump and win the national title last year, and it certainly wasn’t a given that it would get to LA this season, much less be the prohibitive favorite after losing an epic class of players to the NFL.

And it sure as shoot wasn’t a given when Ohio State had it against the ropes for a full 60 minutes of an epic Chick-fil-A Bowl.

Yes, of course Georgia is seen as the big, bad, SEC program after years of great recruiting and building up the Talent level, but Smart gets credit for that. That’s it. That’s the game. Bring in great talent, Coach it all up, and bring in more. That’s how it works.

You think it’s easy for all big-time programs to be amazing? How many Texas A&M SEC Championship t-shirts do you own?

Story continues

– Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship Preview, Prediction

Texas was one USC first down away from still being the program that’s done the least with the most.

Tennessee and Florida State are just getting back up to speed. Florida had a losing season. USC and Penn State have yet to be in the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma, Michigan and Notre Dame have yet to win a game in this thing. And then there’s Nebraska – it’s hard to get to the College Football Playoff when you can’t get Bowl eligible.

Before pulling it off last year, Georgia hadn’t won a national championship since 1980 – its fan base hasn’t had time yet to become insufferable. But Smart did it. They built off all the close-but-not-quite success of the Mark Richt era and took it up a few notches with loading recruiting classes, lots of wins, and a whole bunch of tough calls, especially at quarterback.

Georgia did the work, it got the job done, and now it’s being portrayed as Goliath in this College Football Playoff National Championship narrative.

First, seriously, Goliath. It’s a rock – D up or duck. Second, and I can’t express this point forcefully enough …

TCU IS A POWER FIVE PROGRAM.

I can’t tell you how many times over the last few weeks I’ve had to correct those who accuse me of being a Power Five Snob – which I totally am – because I picked Michigan to whack TCU and now think Georgia is going to roll.

Picking USC to rip through Tulane – that’s full-on snobbery. TCU? Well, it’s not as big as Georgia. Well, it doesn’t have all the same advantages. Yes, it’s been part of the Big 12 since 2012.

TCU went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl in one of its last years in the Mountain West. It got hosed Harder than any team in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff after finishing 3rd in the 2014 penultimate rankings and getting bounced out in the final version.

The program has won five of its last six Bowl appearances, came up with ten 11-win seasons since 2005, has finished ninth or better in six AP polls since 2008, and …

Yeah, it’s a great story after going 23-24 in the four years before Sonny Dykes took over, and yeah, it’s doing with a bunch of players who’d have a hard time cracking the Georgia two-deep. But it’s here, making it the most accomplished college football program in Texas during the College Football Playoff era.

Georgia is also here as it tries to become the first back-to-back College Football Playoff National Champion.

It’s okay to cheer for that. It’s okay to cheer for a team that lost most of its key starters to the NFL last season. It’s okay to cheer for Georgia to win this.

It’s okay to cheer for greatness.

Story Originally appeared on College Football News