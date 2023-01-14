Why You Need to Stay in EPCOT LATE During Festival of the Arts

It’s officially time for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!

The festival celebrates culinary, visual, and performing arts, and its mascot is a very special purple dragon — Figment! In Celebration of the beloved character, Disney has debuted a NEW lightshow overlay for Spaceship Earth.

Disney World debuted Beacons of Magic for ALL four Parks as part of the 50th anniversary. However, EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth had permanent light additions installed, meaning this special light show will be sticking around for good!

We’ve seen different nighttime looks for each of the festivals, and the Festival of the Arts is no exception! In 2022, the show was themed to the Muppets‘ “Rainbow Connection”, and this year it celebrates Figment!

In the video, you’ll hear the iconic “One Little Spark” song, the theme song to the Journey into Imagination attraction.

✨ IMAAAAGINATION! ✨ Here’s a little snippet of the NEW Beacon of Light show at EPCOT! pic.twitter.com/VPN06ap66v — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) January 14, 2023

It’s a special show, and one that’s worth sticking around at night to see during the Festival of the Arts!

Figment gets his time to shine during Spaceship Earth’s new nighttime spectacular! 💜 pic.twitter.com/GzEoLwkC4V — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) January 14, 2023

You can visit now through February 20th, 2023 to see the EPCOT Festival of the Arts for yourself.

