Why Wisconsin’s Johnsonville sausage sponsors the American Cornhole League

Jason Schmelzer sees the tongue-in-cheek nature of something like the “SuperHole III” cornhole pro-am, featuring some of the world’s best players at the popular lawn game, as well as some celebrities.

He’s also cognizant of the serious side, too — that is, the increasing visibility of cornhole as a national and international concept.

Schmelzer, director of strategic growth at Johnsonville sausage company, has played a big role pairing cased meats — another backyard staple — with the game that most everyone can play at a Labor Day barbecue, but only a few at an elite level.

Johnsonville, headquartered near Sheboygan, has partnered with the American Cornhole League since 2017, and the company’s logos were front and center for the SuperHole event held in South Carolina in early August.

“The analogy I always draw is poker,” Schmelzer said. “Poker had its moment where everybody was watching it on television. It feels like eventually that sort of jumped the shark and went away. As long as this is interesting television, we are super interested in staying a part of it.”

Taking center stage for two hours of programming during ESPN’s “Ocho” day (a reference that dates back to the 2004 sports Comedy “Dodgeball”), the ACL’s prominent event Landed on ESPN2 during a day’s worth of obscure sports programming from corgi Races to air hockey.

Niche sports isn’t part of Johnsonville’s strategy, but cornhole “made sense” for the company, said Schmelzer, who’s now also heard from representatives of disc golf, spikeball, Horseshoes and darts.

Cornhole is played “where people enjoy our products,” he said — in backyards during barbecues and tailgate parties.

“Plus, you literally cannot broadcast this sport without showing our logo, when our logo is on our board. It’s harder to get your brand into a disc golf broadcast, for example.”

Johnsonville worked with Milwaukee-based agency Hold Fast to craft a Johnsonville ad spoofing the famous Budweiser frogs, adding a markedly Wisconsin twist, and Coordinated a watch party featuring former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco and softball star Jennie Finch.

Former NFL quarterbacks Doug Flutie and Jay Cutler and basketball legend Dawn Staley were among those competing in the pro-am.

Pro cornhole player Matt Guy won the title, paired with Flutie, and Johnsonville arranged for Guy to visit the company’s campus as an extended celebration of the title.

The visit included a small parade, a spin around the track at Road America and a Brewers game, where Guy threw out the first pitch against the Dodgers in August.

“The league has been so grassroots that their players understand what’s happening, too,” Schmelzer said. “They are enthusiastic and willing to do and try stuff; players are invested in the growth of the league.”

The partnership between the ACL and Johnsonville came about in a hurry in 2017. Schmelzer said he got a message on LinkedIn from the ACL commissioner, Stacey Moore.

“It said, ‘Hey, I just found out ESPN is putting us on TV in 10 days and I don’t have any sponsors,'” Schmelzer recalled.

Just how big is a cornhole in Wisconsin?

On the one hand, you see the game getting played at every sporting event tailgate and social function. At a more elite level, Rob Matthews of Brat City Baggers in Sheboygan said there are six to eight leagues like theirs around the state. His has already gathered a number of sponsors in less than a year of formal existence.

“We travel far, we travel wide,” Matthews said. “We promote the sport big-time throughout the state. The cornhole community is just amazing. I can drive three hours to a tournament and walk in and know everybody.”

In November, perhaps the biggest Wisconsin tournament yet arrives. The Badgerland Bag Brawl at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Madison expects to bring in 500 players — including several professionals.

Wisconsin has five players who have qualified to play in the ACL next year: Trevor Kuhfuss (Mad City), Jared Kuhfuss (Mad City), Blake Karnick (Northern Wisconsin), Steve Schroeder (Shopdogs in Marinette County) and Dan Walker Jr. ( Southern UP in Upper Peninsula).

Clubs like these accept players of all skill levels, with the obvious draw that many Rookie players believe they have the skill level to compete with the pros. They often don’t.

“A lot of people walk in thinking they’re going to Destroy everybody because they’re great in their backyard and find out they’re just a social or intermediate player (level) and not advanced,” Matthews said.

Exceptional players do occasionally show up off the street, though, Matthews said.

“A lot of players started as bowlers or Horseshoe players, and one of the bowlers said recently the difference between (those games) and cornhole is that there’s defense in cornhole. You can throw blockers up. If a guy is going hole for hole with you, you block him to make him earn it.”

Matthews believes the ACL and the game at large have barely scratched the surface of popularity.

“Being in a bar league and turning pro is probably a far shorter leap than any other sport,” Schmelzer added. “We ran tournaments here out of each of our sausage-making facilities and qualified a Champion and the Johnsonville Winner got to play in an ACL event and got completely throttled, but had a great time.”

