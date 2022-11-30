Why Winter Golf Is Easier

Hands up if you are a fair-weather golfer? There’s no shame in admitting that you avoid the golf course when the weather turns bad. If you have the luxury and time to jet off to warmer climes and be a Snowbird somewhere idyllic at this time of year to play golf in a t-shirt, then Lucky you.

The vast majority of us are left to deal with whatever the winter throws at us – rain, wind, low temperatures, waterlogged courses, maybe even frost and snow. Yet I want to tell you why playing golf during the winter months is a great opportunity to shoot some of your best scores of the year. In fact, in the last month I’ve reduced my Handicap to 1.9, my lowest course index of the year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button