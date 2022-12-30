Why winning the Women’s volleyball league is a must for KCB

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Women’s volleyball team technical director Paul Bitok believes clinching the national league title is the perfect impetus they need to reclaim their Africa Club Championships crown.

The Bankers are one of the top favorites to wrestle the national crown from Kenya Prisons, heading into the Playoffs on January 13-15 at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

“As a team, we are determined and focused on keeping up the exceptional performances at the local and international level. It is important for us to excel at the Playoffs because this will then encourage the girls when we head to the continental arena to defend our title,” Bitok said.

The ‘lionesses’ boast a year to remember after they trounced their bitter rivals, Al Ahly of Egypt, 3-1 to win the continental crown in June in Tunisia.

It was their second-ever title since 2006 during which they also beat the Egyptian Giants to clinch their maiden crown – under the tutelage of Bitok.

The experienced gaffer, however, said he is cognizant that lighting may not Strike twice at the same place for KCB and expects a tough competition from other African giants, for the title.

They spoke of the need for adequate and early preparations for the team.

“The early preparations are important if we are to retain our continental title. By February, when we start our national league, the expectation is that we will be at the peak of our preparations and ready to go for the top crown,” he said.

The Bankers signed Kenya Pipeline setter Esther Mutinda last week and Bitok believes that her arrival bodes well not only for the club but the country as well.

“She is one of the best Setters we have in the country, after the retirement of Wacu (Jane). Her arrival at KCB will also benefit the national team because we have a number of national team players within the team. This is Godsend considering the national team will be competing at the All Africa Games as well as the Qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris,” the Malkia Strikers head Coach said.

Sleeping Giant Reawakening

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline head Coach Paul Gitau has praised his charges for responding to a last-minute change in the team’s training schedule by reporting earlier than the initial deadline.

The oilers, who finished third at the continental showpiece in Tunisia, are hoping to go one better in 2023 by clinching the national league title.

Kenya Pipeline players in training ahead of the national Playoffs as Coach Paul Gitau looks on in the background. PHOTO/KENYA PIPELINE VOLLEYBALL CLUB.

Gitau is leaving nothing to chance.

“Initially, the plan was to resume training on the 3rdrd of January but along the way I had a change of mind after evaluating what’s ahead of us. That’s why I felt we should resume on Thursday and to have six players show up on such short notice is a big plus. By Monday, I know we will have a full house,” Gitau said.

The tactician is keen to turn the Oilers into a formidable force and establish a new era of dominance in the club’s history after the exit of key players, such as Leonida Kasaya, Janet Wanja, Ruth Jepng’etich and Esther Wangeci.