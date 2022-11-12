Why Wellington Phoenix midfielder Ben Old rates assist above goal

A-League Men round six: Wellington Phoenix v Western United

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates are on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Ben Old got more Joy out of his assist against Melbourne City than his goal against Macarthur.

Old has contributed directly to goals in the past two A-League Men matches, setting up one and scoring one himself, justifying Coach Ufuk Talay’s faith in the 20-year-old New Zealand international.

Old is set for his third start in a row when the Phoenix host out of form Defending Champions Western United at Sky Stadium on Sunday after continuing his strong start to the campaign by scoring the first headed goal of his professional career in a comprehensive 4-1 win over Macarthur last weekend.

Old popped up with the Phoenix’s opening goal on the stroke of halftime, Guiding the ball past Macarthur goalkeeper Filip Kurto after being picked out at the near post by right-back Callan Elliot.

READ MORE:

* Meikayla Moore is coming home with the Football Ferns and Reds rapport with Jurgen Klopp

* Wellington Phoenix Coach Ufuk Talay confirms he has applied for the All Whites job

* Michaela Foster keen to seize her opportunity at Wellington Phoenix



It was the kind of finish you would expect to see from a center forward, not a creative midfielder who, at 1.73m, is one of the shortest players in the squad.

“I always find it so hard to remember the exact moment, it all seems to be a flash, but it was a great moment to score at home,” Old said.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while, and hopefully I can get some more.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Ben Old attempts a shot against Melbourne City.

Old was over the moon to score his first goal at Sky Stadium, but he said he still rated his assist against Melbourne City higher.

Old helped the Phoenix snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw the weekend prior when he played a killer ball to assist Kosta Barbarouses’s 90th minute equalizer.

“The goal was great but I’m someone who quite enjoys assists, and in the moment where we needed to score in the dying stages, I thought that assist probably topped it because we were able to get a draw in a game where it looked like we were going to lose, so it was a lot more important.”

Old made 24 appearances for the Phoenix in his first A-League season, benefiting from the late signing of Gael Sandoval, injuries and Covid-19 related illnesses.

But it was unclear what role the Phoenix Academy product would play this season after Talay brought in four new attacking players, two of them import playmakers.

When the Phoenix Flew to Australia for their final pre-season hit-out against Sydney FC, Old stayed home and played for the reserve team – an indication he would be starting the season down the pecking order.

But after coming off the bench in the first three rounds, he got his chance to start against City and put in one of his best performances of his young career as the Phoenix rallied back from 2-0 down to snatch an unlikely point against the competition leaders – Old’s assist capping off a lively display down the right.

In just five games he has already matched his goal and assists tally from the entire previous season.

“If I can get goals and assists and putting in good performances I think it gives me the best chance of starting each game.

“I feel so much more comfortable in the league now and I think I can show my skills a lot more than last season.”

Sunday’s game against Western will be Phoenix’s last until December 10, with the A-League Men shutting down for four weeks during the World Cup.

Despite winning the competition last season, Western have struggled in the early stages of the new campaign and are winless after five games, so it is a game that Phoenix should be targeting.

“[Talay said] if we win this one we get a couple more days off so I think that’s definitely motivating the boys,” Old said.