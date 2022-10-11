Why We Need LIV Golfers To Play In The Majors

Speaking at the LIV Golf event in Bangkok last weekend, Cam Smith talked about how “heartbroken” he would be if not invited to play in The Masters next April. That made me think more on the issue of why we need LIV Golfers to play in the Majors, whether we’re in favor of the renegade circuit or not.

Imagine The Masters without the Defending Open Champion, a man who has finished in the top-10 at Augusta in four of his last five appearances, including a tie for third last year. Imagine The Masters without six of the last 12 Champions in the field… That’s what we’ll have if LIV Golf players are not invited to Augusta in 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button