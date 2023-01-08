Why was Wolves’ goal against Liverpool disallowed?

Can’t help but feel gutted for Wolves! Yes Liverpool had chances but Toti’s goal being ruled out for offside n VAR camera not being able to see it properly 🤷🏼‍♂️🙈😩

Still a good performance from @Wolves but not the result anyone wanted! 🤣🙈

— Matt Jarvis (@MrMattJarvis) January 7, 2023