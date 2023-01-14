Why was Manchester United goal allowed? Explaining referee decision despite Marcus Rashford offside position

It was the goal that turned the Manchester Derby on its head and the decision to allow it was controversial.

Manchester City held a 1-0 lead with about 15 minutes remaining, when Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial equalizer that was initially scratched for an offside position from Marcus Rashford.

But after consulting with the assistant referee who initially raised the flag, head official Stuart Attwell allowed the goal to stand with replays showing that Rashford never touched the ball before Fernandes hammered it home.

The goal set off plenty of debate with discussion focused on whether Rashford’s offside run influenced the play and impacted the Man City defenders, thus creating an argument for the offside to stand and the goal to be whistled off.

United proceeded to win the match on a late winner by Rashford, who continues his red-hot goal-scoring streak.

Why referee allowed Man United goal to stand despite Rashford offside

NBC Sports contacted the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), which is responsible for referees in the English professional game, and according to a report relayed by host Rebecca Lowe, the response was that:

“PGMOL have gotten back to us and have said no touch on the ball, no impact on the defender, and therefore they [VAR] could find no reason for a clear and obvious error.

“According to the PGMOL, they say [Rashford] didn’t impact the defender and he didn’t touch the ball and therefore Rashford was OK to do what he did and allow Fernandes to come onto the ball and score.”

So the final ruling was that there was no touch on the ball by Rashford and that he also did not affect the defenders, which is why the VAR did not intervene to scratch the goal.

Rules experts are all in agreement that according to the Laws of the Game, the goal had to stand:

What Man City said about Fernandes goal

Pep Guardiola was asked about the play and made it clear he felt Rashford’s offside position did impact the play despite the fact that he did not get a touch on the ball or physically impede a defender from making a play.

“Rashford is offside, Bruno Fernandes no,” Guardiola said. “Intervene Rashford or not, they [Rashford] distracts our ‘keeper and distracts our central defender. The rule — I don’t know — is the rule.”

Man City defender Manuel Akanji is more direct about his feeling that the goal should not have stood:

“In the situation, I played him [Marcus Rashford] offside,” Akanji said. “But he plays until the last second. I understand he doesn’t touch the ball, but for me it is clearly offside.”

Bruno Fernandes was actually sympathetic to Man City’s plight in his post-game comments, without saying there was anything wrong with his goal:

Did Rashford offside position impact defenders?

The main point of contention by many criticizing the decision is that despite not getting a touch on the ball, Rashford did impact the Man City players’ decision-making on the play:

  • Kyle Walker focuses on Rashford instead of Fernandes;
  • Manuel Akanji holds his run to play Rashford offside;
  • Ederson’s position is impacted by Rashford’s run.

But according to the experts, the Laws of the Game requires a physical component: a touch on the ball or physically preventing a player from playing the ball. Others don’t interpret the Laws of the Game in the same way.

“As a defender, anyone on the pitch making a forward run is affecting what I do,” said NBC Analyst and former Premier League defender Graeme Le Saux. “Now the way the law stands, the goal should stand and [it] rightly stood because they didn’t make contact.”

What is the offside rule in the Laws of the Game?

The offside rule is described on page 93 of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

“A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or Touched by a team-mate is only penalized on becoming involved in active play by:

  1. Interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or Touched by a team-mate;
  2. Or interfering with an opponent by:
    • Preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision;
    • Or challenging an opponent for the ball;
    • Or clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent;
    • Or making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball”

Those who are citing the Laws are making the argument that Rashford did none of the above.

Fans, pundits react to Manchester United goal

There was plenty of reaction on social media, with many feeling that despite the decision following the letter of the law, the play just looked wrong:

