Why was Jayson Tatum given a technical foul? Did the NBA rescind it?

The questionable technical foul Jayson Tatum received during the Boston Celtics’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night will reportedly be rescinded by the NBA.

According to Gary Washburn, Tatum, who clapped his hands together after being called for a reach-in foul, will have the infraction rescinded by the league.

Taking away a technical foul after the fact only proves Tatum’s action was so minor no tech was required in the first place. Tatum, and several other players were confused by the call, including the Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, who bashed the referees on social media in support of Tatum.

Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually Laughing — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

The Celtics star said after the contest he just “laughed it off“, knowing they didn’t say anything,” or even look at the ref.

Tatum for MVP

Tatum is slowly but surely becoming a legitimate MVP candidate, and having one less tech on his record is good for him thus far. The 24-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, has had three technicals through the first 14 games of the season, which is a number that could eventually lead to his suspension, if he doesn’t watch out.

It takes a player or coach 16 technical fouls during the regular season to be suspended for a game.

Tatum looks to lead Boston to an eighth consecutive win when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Tipoff from State Farm Arena is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET.