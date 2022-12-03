Why was Aboubakar yellow-carded and sent off after he scored a goal against Brazil? What happens if you remove the jersey and go shirtless in football?

In the dying moments of the game, when a Jpeach of a pass came from the right from Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, Aboubakar, who had veered away from the defender, came up with a lovely first-time header into the bottom right. The whole sequence from the moment Mbekeli looked up to see who was ahead to receive his cross to Aboubakar’s stunning finish was quite something.

But, as he ran off in celebration, Aboubakar would remove his jersey, drop it on the ground, and celebrate with his teammates and coach. Rippling six-packs and what not but the referee wasn’t a fan. Rather they just went by the law.

Even as Aboubakar donned his jersey and sheepishly came back into the field of play, the referee Ismail Elfath approached him with a smile, tapping his chest to indicate the ‘top-less’ foul. They even high-fived him, before showing him the yellow card and since Aboubakar had already been yellow-carded once in the game, the red card came out too. Out walked Aboubakar, raising his hand to his fans, a smile spread on his face.

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

What’s the rule?

It came in 2004, largely for time wasting but also to prevent political messaging in a t-shirt under the jersey and such.

The rule comes under law 12 of Fifa’s Law of the game, under “fouls and misconduct”.

“While it is permissible for a player to demonstrate his Joy when a goal has been scored, the Celebration must not be excessive,” it states.

“Reasonable Celebrations are allowed, but the practice of choreographed Celebrations is not to be encouraged when it results in excessive time-wasting and referees are instructed to Intervene in such cases.

A player must be cautioned if:

– In the opinion of the referee, he makes gestures which are provocative, derisory or inflammatory

– He climbs on to a Perimeter fence to celebrate a goal being scored

– He removes his shirt or covers his head with his shirt

– He covers his head or face with a mask or other similar item

And that’s why Aboubakar was yellow carded.

England’s Chloe Kelly was yellow-carded after her shirt-less celebration in the Euros this August.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero once ripped off his shirt after a last-minute goal against QPR for their first-ever Premier League title.

Mario Balotelli once pulled his Jersey over his head to reveal a message: Why always me?

Christiano Ronaldo too has been booked for removing his jersey in Real Madrid’s Champions League final win in 2014.

Haven’t we heard about this referee Ismail Elfath in this world cup before? What did he do?

The Ghana manager had complained about him in the press conference after the game against Portugal where Ronaldo was given a penalty.

“If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. Really a gift,” Otto Addo, Ghana’s Coach had said. What more can I say? (It was) a special gift from the referee. When asked what he thought was the reason for Ghana’s narrow defeat, Addo responded: The referee.

“I think it was really the wrong decision, Addo said. I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up. There’s no explanation for me. And then it’s difficult against a world-class team when they are leading.”

Addo also complained that Elfath had missed numerous fouls on his players.

What are some of the past instances of this foul?

Before this ‘England’s Chloe Kelly was yellow-carded after her shirt-less celebration in the Euros this August.