Why Warriors’ Steve Kerr cites ‘integrity’ for wanting NBA replay ditched

Why Kerr wants NBA to ditch its replay review system

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr would like the NBA to move away from replay.

On Wednesday, one day after Golden State endured a couple of controversial calls in a 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat, Kerr revealed his preference to 95.7 The Game’s Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto.

“We’re trying to get things right, but there’s a lot of subjectivity to it, there’s a lot of nuance and there’s a lot of repercussions to it. I’ve told you guys before, I’m not a fan of replay,” Kerr said. “I don’t think it accomplishes what we hope that it does.

“I would like to see replay go away, other than just buzzer-beaters — did a guy get a shot off at the end of a quarter, end of a game, in time? Just leave it at that.”

Trailing by three, 112-109, with 1:39 left to play, Steph Curry was fouled by Jimmy Butler on a 3-point attempt. As he was preparing to take three free throws, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra challenged the foul.

It was overturned.

Instead of Curry — a career 90.9 percent free-throw shooter — heading to the Charity stripe to potentially tie the game, the Heat gained possession and held Golden State scoreless for the remainder of the game.

“The flow is everything in basketball. I think because the flow is compromised and even the integrity of the game is compromised based on the unintended consequences of replay,” Kerr said.

“The one I point to all the time is the famous Ray Allen shot against the [San Antonio] Spurs in the [2013 NBA] Finals. That’s one of the great shots in NBA history. Because of the replay rule, the officials decided to stop the clock just to make sure his feet were behind the line.

“In doing so, they stopped the Spurs’ 4-on-4 fast break with Tony Parker, the fastest player in the league at the time. … That may have decided the NBA championship.

“No matter how you slice it, there’s unintended consequences and we’re not going to get everything right. With that in mind, I’d much rather just have the flow of the beauty of the game and the acceptance that there’s going to be some mistakes.

“Let’s face it, there are plenty of Mistakes anyway, even with replay, but you don’t get the flow that you want.”

Off to a frustrating 3-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors’ most glaring issue has been its underperforming bench. But issues with referees haven’t helped the winning cause.

