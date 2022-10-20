Why VAR ruled out Toluca goal

The first leg semifinal between Toluca and América was not exempt from the participation of the VAR. Just as it seemed that the Devils had taken a three goal advantage, the video technology intervened in favor of the Azulcrema, leaving the score at 2-0. Camilo Sanvezzo was the man involved, and ultimately disappointed.

This was the disallowed goal against Camilo Sanvezzo

On minute 54, the Toluca striker burst into the open space to latch onto the flick on and drove at speed to get in front of Guillermo Ochoa. After a feint, he fired home for what he and the fans thought was an incredible third without reply. After scoring, Sanvezzo emulated Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration, the same as Jürgen Damm did in the second leg of the quarterfinal against Puebla, where they also invalidated his goal.

After reviewing the play, the VAR contacted the central referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava to cancel the action. Sanvezzo was seen as just being ahead of the penultimate player when Carlos Gonzalez headed the ball on.

Marco Antonio Rodríguez endorses the VAR’s decision

Through his Twitter account, the former Mexican World Cup referee gave his opinion regarding the play that was invalidated, assuring that the decision was correct.