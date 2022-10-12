Why USI men’s basketball hopes its first OVC season is historic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Stan Gouard realizes the significance this men’s basketball season holds at the University of Southern Indiana.

He’s soaked in the excitement since the university decided to move to NCAA Division I in February. Now that the first game at Missouri is only a few weeks away, the Buzz has grown even stronger. From Volunteer trips around town to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, the Screaming Eagles have been showered with cheers everywhere they go.

Fans understand the importance of the jump. Gouard hopes his players do, too.

“They’re a part of history. They might not understand it now but in 25 to 30 years when they’re my age, they’ll start looking back like, ‘Wow, we’re the first team,'” Gouard said. “Be the team that no one forgets about because you created some type of history.”

University of Southern Indiana:Could USI start a football team? AD will ‘never say never’

Southern Indiana players break a huddle during practice at Screaming Eagles Arena Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2022.

The starting lineup is beginning to take shape

While there’s still plenty of time before the season-opening trip to Columbia, Missouri, official practices have been underway for two weeks and rotations are emerging.

If the season started now, Gouard said the Eagles would start three guards. Gary Solomon, a junior-college transfer, would be the point guard alongside sophomore Isaiah Swope at the two-guard spot and senior Jelani Simmons at the three. He also said Graduate transfer Trevor Lakes is a lock to start as a stretch four.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button