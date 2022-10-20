Why UNC’s Drake Maye is No. 1

The college football season can make fools of us all, especially those who make preseason predictions.

The USA TODAY Network ranked the ACC’s quarterbacks before the start of the 2022 season, and now as we pass the midseason mark, it’s time to amend some of our mistakes.

Here’s a look at how the QB rankings have changed after seven weeks of football.

Well. 14 NC State’s Jack Chambers

Starting quarterback Devin Leary started the season at No. 1 on our list after throwing for 35 touchdowns and earning ACC Preseason Player of the Year honors. Last Saturday, after suffering a right pectoral injury the week before against Florida State, it was announced that Leary’s season was over, moving 25-year-old backup Jack Chambers into the starting position. Chambers completed 18 of 30 passes for 160 yards in the 24-9 loss to Syracuse and has a lot to prove in the coming weeks.

NC State’s preseason QB rank: No. 1

Well. 13 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Armstrong threw for more than 400 yards per game last season and threw more passes than anyone else in the conference. That has not been the case in 2022. Armstrong has completed only 55% of his passes, the worst percentage in the ACC for a starter, and has thrown seven interceptions to five touchdowns, it hasn’t helped that he’s been sacked 19 times.

Virginia’s preseason QB rank: No. 4

Well. 12 Grant Wells, Virginia Tech

Wells is performing as expected under a first-year coach and a team that remains the only winless program this season in ACC play. Wells has completed 59.5% of his passes for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Virginia Tech’s preseason QB rank: No. 12

Well. 11 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Jurkovec entered the season as an NFL quarterback prospect but has struggled with a team that has only one legitimate scoring threat on offense and an offensive line that has allowed an ACC-worst 20 sacks.

Boston College’s preseason QB rank: No. 6

Well. 10 Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Cunningham was expected to take another step forward after passing for 2,941 yards and rushing for over 1,000 yards with 39 combined touchdowns. Instead, the senior quarterback has struggled in 2022, throwing only three touchdowns to three interceptions. He’s still a talented runner, but defenses can let him run free and still win games.

Louisville’s preseason QB rank: No. 3

Well. 9 Jeff Simms, Georgia Tech

Sims’ improvement has been a big part of Georgia Tech’s resurgence over the last two weeks. His numbers don’t jump out at you, and the sophomore is still making mistakes, but the Yellow Jackets have won two straight with victories over No. 24 Pitt and a 23-20 overtime win over Duke.

Georgia Tech’s preseason QB rank: No. 11

Well. 8 Kedon Slovis, Pitt

Slovis, a USC transfer, has been hot and cold this season for the reigning ACC Coastal champions. He’s become a game manager for the Panthers, completing 91 of 148 passes for 1,167 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions.

Pitt’s preseason QB rank: No. 10

Well. 7 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Van Dyke looks to have gotten his groove back in the last two weeks, but he’s had some extremely disappointing performances this year, including completing 16 of 32 passes for 138 yards with two interceptions in an embarrassing loss to Middle Tennessee State. Van Dyke finished the 2021 season with six straight games of at least 300 yards passing and three touchdowns, so maybe he’ll peak in the second half of this season.

Miami’s preseason QB rank: No. 5

Well. 6 Riley Leonard, Duke

Duke hadn’t even picked a starting quarterback when our preseason list was released, but it seems obvious that first-year Coach Mike Elko made the right choice with Leonard. The sophomore led the Blue Devils to a 3-0 start, and although they’ve lost three of the last four, his play helped make all those games competitive, including last week’s 38-35 loss to UNC.

Duke’s preseason QB rank: No. 14

Well. 5 Garrett Shrader, Syracuse

There are a lot of reasons Syracuse is 6-0 this season, and Shrader deserves some of that credit. His numbers are staggering but he’s been consistent with his arm and a threat with his legs. Shrader has thrown at least two touchdowns in all but one game.

Syracuse’s preseason QB rank: No. 8

Well. 4 Jordan Travis, Florida State

Travis has continued where he left off last year in terms of his improvement. He passed for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2021, helping FSU win five of its last seven games after an 0-3 start. In 2022, he completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,661 yards and 11 touchdowns to three interceptions.

Florida State’s preseason QB rank: No. 9

Well. 3 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hartman almost didn’t play this year after being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome — also known as effort Thrombosis — a blood clot often associated with repeated strenuous activity. But after missing the season-opener, he was able to return to the team and has continued to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Hartman has thrown for 1,442 yards and 16 touchdowns to two interceptions. He was at his best in a 51-45 double-overtime loss to Clemson, throwing for six touchdowns and 337 yards.

Wake Forest’s preseason QB rank: No. 2

Well. 2 DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Uiagalelei has taught us all a valuable lesson this season: Ignore the haters. Despite the negativity he received after last year, the junior quarterback has been playing some of the best football of his college career on a team that looks destined for the College Football Playoffs. Uiagalelei has 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and is second in the ACC with 1,665 passing yards.

Clemson’s preseason QB rank: No. 7

Well. 1 Drake Maye, UNC

The question Entering the season was who would replace Sam Howell? Now the question is, is freshman Drake Maye a Heisman candidate? Maye leads the ACC in yards (2,283), touchdowns (24), completion percentage (70.1) and completions (162). Maye is the highest-graded non-draft-eligible quarterback in the Power Five, according to Pro Football Focus. Maye is also seventh nationally (and third among Power Five quarterbacks) in passing yards per game with 326.1. He’s tied for the national lead in touchdown passes, third in quarterback rating and fifth in yards per attempt (9.9).

UNC’s preseason QB rank: No. 13