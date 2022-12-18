Why Tribal Literature Cannot Be Divided Into ‘Folk Literature’ And ‘Nobel Literature’

All speak in creation. All living and non-living beings have access to gestures, sounds and music that constitute any language. But linguists often credit only humans with the capacity for language, despite knowing it’s not solely their creation. Language, in fact, is the music of creation (the cosmos) created in equity altogether. Not only Adivasi ones, but languages ​​created by every human society on the planet have been sourced from natural environments, experiences, relationships with the biosphere, everyday activities, art skills and techniques. We Adivasis make use of this musical language in many forms and ways, which then constitute the making of our oral tradition. Our oral literature. This is why we Adivasis address this collective tradition, which includes the oral literature of our ancestors, and today’s written modern literature, as orature and orature cannot be considered to be ‘folk literature’.

As non-Adivasi literature constantly looks upon ‘folk literature’ in isolation from ‘people/folks’, folk literature often ends up denoting an illiterate, rural society, unfamiliar with script and grammar, whose culture lags compared to city folk. Cultures considered simple because their language knows no twists.