Why transfer RB Brian Battie’s dad said his son chose Auburn football

AUBURN — With Tank Bigsby heading to the NFL, Auburn football Coach Hugh Freeze knew he needed to add a running back that could make an immediate impact. The best way to do that was through the portal, and the Tigers landed USF transfer Brian Battie on Monday.

Battie was a Consensus All-American kick returner as a sophomore in 2021 and followed that up a year later by busting onto the scene with 1,186 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games with the Bulls. The 5-foot-8 Battie averaged 6.7 yards per carry and added 659 more return yards in his final year at USF.

Once they entered the Portal Jan. 6, it only took him three days to find his new home.

“When we got the phone call, it was like ‘Whoa, Cadillac Williams. Auburn.’ He’s the one that gave the offer,” Battie’s dad, Tommie, told the Montgomery Advertiser on Monday. “Originally, we were contacted by an assistant coach, a guy that’s from Tampa. Ty (Holder) actually contacted us first, or contacted Brian first. And then from there it kind of took off.”

Tommie said they were peripherally aware of the run Williams had as the interim head coach for Auburn during the last month of the season, but were too focused on Brian’s play at USF to fully pay attention. Once speaking to the former Auburn standout turned coach, though, the connection was immediate.

The professional pedigree Williams has didn’t hurt, either.

“Brian has never had a running back that played in the league be his Coach … So that was good knowing that he would have an actual running back, a guy that played the position at a high level being his coach,” Tommie said .

The Battie family − Brian’s parents and one of his Sisters − visited Auburn on Sunday. They had a chance to check out the new Woltosz Football Performance Center and Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tommie said the whole visit was “great,” and the family could really feel the “school-pride atmosphere” while walking on Pat Dye Field.

But it was the people that drew them in. Aside from Williams, Tommie had a chance to talk with Freeze about how he sees Brian fitting onto the team, but Mostly discussed how he’d be taken care of off the field, and what things the coaching staff planned to do to shape him as a person, as well as a football player.

“I think really what it was with him, he didn’t seem like he was desperate,” Tommie said of Freeze. “He didn’t seem like he was trying to sell anybody on anything. He just kind of was a straight shooter. He really didn’t talk a whole lot about football. … That was important because as a father, you want to know that your son is going to be able to handle himself as a man once he gets out of school. …

“He talked a little bit about football, don’t get me wrong, he told us that he’s had running backs that were Brian’s size. … So, he was excited to have a guy like Brian, somebody that can make plays in the open field. That was the biggest thing. He was more focused on the man after football than the man on the field. He didn’t seem like a car salesman.”

Tommie mentioned the well-known back-to-back wins Freeze had over Alabama and Coach Nick Saban in 2014 and 2015: “That let us know that, hey look, this guy can really coach.”

As expected, the plan is for Battie to continue returning kicks. Tommie said Williams also wants to add a pass-catching element to Brian’s skill set, as he only caught 14 passes for 91 yards at USF last season.

“He was just talking about how he’s going to help Brian expand his game,” Tommie said. “He feels like he’s a great runner. He does a good job of being patient with the ball, but they would like to see him out on the edge a little bit more catching the ball out of the backfield. That was a plus.”

The Batties were scheduled to visit Colorado and new Coach Deion Sanders before committing to a new school, but after spending the day on the Plains, Tommie said he and his family knew what their choice was ultimately going to be.

Auburn also begins classes Wednesday, and Battie didn’t want to miss the start of the semester.

“I think he pretty much knew that he wanted to go to Auburn,” Tommie said. “The facilities and everything was nice, but we know there’s other programs that’ve got really nice facilities that had courted Brian or reached out to him. But the coaching staff just seemed so genuine (and) faith-based. I think that was more of the reason why we just said, ‘You know what? As much as we’d like to go check out Deion, Auburn checked all the boxes.’ So, there was really no point in missing school knowing that you really want to go to Auburn over any other school. …

“It was the coaches more so that blew us away than anything else.”

