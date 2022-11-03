Why Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are Johnny Manziel’s favorite golf partners

On this week’s Subpar, Johnny Manziel talked about the “sick” experience of playing golf with Tony Finau and Jon Rahm. Getty Images

It’s every average golfer’s dream to take on a PGA Tour pro in a round of golf.

There’s so much to learn from playing against the best — their swing, their mental acuity, or the way they navigate their way around the golf course.

So what was most interesting for former NFL first-round pick and Heisman Trophy Winner Johnny Manziel? On this week’s Episode of GOLF’s Subpar, they explained.

Manziel, who now travels in some of Arizona’s biggest and best playing circles, has had the opportunity to make it up with two of the area’s best PGA Tour pros: Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. In fact, they even played with both of them in the same week. And what he learned from teeing it up with the two of them he says can’t be replicated by any other golf lesson.

“I got to play with Rahm and Finau in the same week, one at Silverleaf and one at Scottsdale National. And of all the guys I’ve played with, those guys are on just such a different level,” Manziel told hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz.

According to Manziel, Finau was the most enjoyable playing partner, largely because the former QB got to ride shotgun with him throughout his round.

“Tony was the most fun just to go sit, and I rode with him throughout the day,” he said. “To watch that all the way is mesmerizing. His swing is so sick. It’s so tight and compact and effortless, almost.”

“He’s one of the greats. I truly enjoyed being around him. What a solid dude.”

To hear the rest of Manziel’s interview, check out the link below.