Why Tiger Woods Thinks Golfers Should Copy Rory McIlroy’s Swing

Rory McIlroy is widely regarded as one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the history of the game. Despite standing just 5ft 10in tall, the power and speed he can generate and control with his driver is so impressive that Tiger Woods recently revealed he encourages his son Charlie to emulate the Northern Irishman’s move rather than his own.

“I told Charlie, ‘Don’t copy my swing, copy Rory’s,'” Woods said at the 2022 Hero World Challenge. “Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? Well. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

