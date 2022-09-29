Why this pro believes LIV events should get world ranking points

Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Branden Grace explained why he believes LIV tournaments deserve world ranking points. Getty Images

It’s no secret that the LIV Golf Tour is a polarizing enterprise, but public perception is the least of its worries in its quest for longevity. Thanks to failing to meet certain criteria, the Saudi-backed tour is not able to dole out World Ranking points.

This is problematic for a couple of reasons. First, it hurts the legitimacy of the tour. A key critique of LIV has been its glorified exhibition feel, and without any World Ranking points at stake, that claim is only bolstered.

Second, without World Ranking points up for grabs, LIV players are free-falling in the Official World Golf Ranking, and many of them are risking missing out on the majors. Some of them have opted to play on other Tours in the interim in an effort to sustain their ranking, but the strategy doesn’t seem sustainable.

So, LIV and its players are on a Crusade for accreditation from the Official World Golf Ranking. The biggest hurdle they’ve faced thus far? They flat-out don’t meet the criteria. At 54 holes and without a cut, LIV tournaments fall short on two key components. The 48-man field size also hurts their cause, as an average field size of at least 75 players is required.

Despite these obvious shortcomings, LIV players are on a PR campaign showcasing why they think their tournaments are worthy of OWGR points. At this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Branden Grace became the latest to lay out his case.

Branden Grace, one of the signatories of LIV players’ letter to OWGR last week, outlined to me why he feels they Merit world ranking points (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dsWFFH1Z6H — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 28, 2022

“Look at the field that’s playing,” they said. “You’ve got the No. 2 players in the world playing on the LIV Tour. All of us, we’ve played golf and supported all the Tours in the world — we’re hell of a players … I think it’s just fair.”

Grace hit on the typical LIV talking points (playing less golf, spending more time with the family, etc.), but the thrust of his argument centered around the quality of players in these fields.

"I know it's the beginning of it," he said. "But hopefully sooner or later we're going to get there."

“I know it’s the beginning of it,” he said. “But hopefully sooner or later we’re going to get there.”

It’s unclear when the LIV-OWGR issue will be resolved, but in the mean time, expect many more LIV-ers speaking out in support of their new tour.