Why The US-Exclusive Volkswagen Golf 20 Years Special Edition Is Awesome

The Volkswagen Golf deservingly makes it to the list of cars that created an identity for the brand in several countries, to say the least. This meant that the company’s decision to pull the plug on its production last year, while not a shocker, was sort of a bitter farewell for the Automotive community. Thankfully, we still have the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Volkswagen Golf R around, as of now.





In its years in the market, the Golf Evolved on a multitude of levels, making it one of the dearest Volkswagen models in all the markets it was introduced. However, all is not forgotten because Volkswagen America has announced a Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition for the North American market.

“Twenty years is a significant milestone for the R performance brand of models, and we’re excited to share in a global celebration of two decades of R32 and Golf R heritage,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy. “Being the first official worldwide special model for the Golf R, it was important to include our North American Volkswagen performance Hatch enthusiasts in this birthday party for the Golf R brand.”

While it’s no secret that the Volkswagen Golf R is loved by many, this limited edition model is even more special, here’s why.





The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Is Driver’s Delight

Fault: Volkswagen

While there’s a lot to be talked about this Volkswagen Golf, what makes it really special is that first, it is a limited edition offering with only 1,800 units that will be offered. However, what’s unique to North America is that the car can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission. A hot Hatch with a manual gearbox, what’s not to love?

The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is based on the latest generation Golf R, which utilizes Volkswagen’s advanced MQB chassis and Turbocharged 315-horsepower EA888 evo4 TSI engine. The car can be had with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission as well.

The Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition Has A Special Look

Fault: Volkswagen

Select changes to the Golf R’s Exterior make the 20th Anniversary Edition easily discernible without compromising the sophisticated appeal of the Golf R. Starting from the top, deleting the standard sunroof shaves weight from the Golf R’s highest point and streamlines the hatchback’s roofline.

From the side, Golf R’s large 19-inch Estoril wheels are finished in Gloss Black and are fitted with 235/35 summer performance tires. As in every Golf R, a torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system is paired with an advanced DCC Adaptive damping system to help ensure power makes it to the wheels that need it in any driving situation.

The 20th Anniversary Edition will be offered in Lapiz Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearl, and Pure White, with a limited allocation of vehicles for each color. Subtle trim details further differentiate the special edition: The mirror caps are finished in Lapiz Blue on Pure White and Deep Black vehicles, while on those painted in Lapiz Blue, the mirror caps are gloss black.

In all cases, the puddle lights project “20 R” onto the pavement below. Finally, the “R” logos—on the front and rear bumpers and front fenders—are finished in blue, while 20th Anniversary Badges tastefully adorn the B-pillars.

Fault: Volkswagen

The subtle but deliberate nod to performance is carried forward on the inside as well, where the dash panel and front door trim feature genuine carbon fiber decor inserts for the first time in a production Volkswagen vehicle. These impart a racing personality to an already sporty cabin that has a flat-bottom steering wheel and supportive high-bolster sports seats.

Keen eyes will also notice the “R” logo finished in blue on the steering wheel clasp. Even away from the vehicle, owners of 20th Anniversary Golf R models will be reminded of the uniqueness of the limited-edition model by the key fob, which features an “R” logo that is finished in blue.

The Volkswagen Golf Is A Legend

Fault: Volkswagen

More than 35 million units of the Volkswagen Golf have been produced in the last 45 years. Purely from a mathematical point of view, a person somewhere in the world decides to buy a new Golf, approximately every 40 seconds. It is the vehicle that has enabled automotive progress for everyone for seven generations.

The last iteration of the Golf was a deserving farewell, etching its presence in our minds. The seventh Golf generation, launched in 2012, was the first Volkswagen model series based on the modular transverse kit (MQB). Thanks to the MQB and completely new proportions, the design was also becoming more dynamic.

Its weight was reduced by 100 kilograms compared to the sixth generation, and fuel consumption was lowered by 23 percent, depending on the engine. The seventh generation truly introduced a new type of Digitized display and operating elements in the segment and brought even more assistance systems from the luxury class to the compact class.

Another milestone that should be mentioned was the electrification of the compact class in 2014: the all-electric e-Golf2 already had a range of around 228 miles at a time when EV technology was yet to become a viable alternative. Shortly afterwards, the Golf GTE3 with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drive was launched.

To sum it up, this Volkswagen Golf is your perfect opportunity to have a true hot-hatch experience, especially if you are someone who swears by manual transmissions. If you want to pick one up, then note that the 20th Anniversary Edition will go on sale this fall and will cost $44,940 for the manual transmission model and $45,740 for the 7-speed DSG.

Source: Volkswagen