Why the timing of Clemson basketball’s loss at Boston College is troubling

Clemson basketball leads the ACC because the Tigers have been poised and made clutch plays.

In the previous three games, there was a one-point win at Florida State and a one-point win against Virginia Tech. Before that, back-to-back close victories on the road, by three at Virginia Tech and then by one at Pitt.

But the No. 19 Tigers couldn’t Duplicate that Tuesday night, falling 62-54 to Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. They blew an 11-point first-half lead to fall behind by seven at the break, rallied late to tie it with 7:42 remaining and were just three points behind with 1:34 left.

In the end, however, it was Boston College making the big plays, including a driving layup by Makia Ashton-Langford for a five-point lead in the final minute.

“For whatever reason, we just kind of panicked,” Clemson Coach Brad Brownell said. “I didn’t do a good job as a coach. I couldn’t get my guys under control. I couldn’t get them to relax. That’s my fault.”

TOP 20 TEAMS:Clemson basketball moves into top 20 in AP, USA TODAY coaches’ poll rankings

HEROIC RETURN:How Clemson basketball’s Chase Hunter returned from injury to save the ACC leader

SIDELINED STARTER:What Brevin Galloway’s injury means to Clemson basketball’s already ailing backcourt

Brownell is the favorite for ACC Coach of the year. He’s led Clemson (18-5, 10-2) to first place after being picked for 11th in the preseason poll.

The Tigers lead No. 6 Virginia (17-3, 9-2) by a half-game headed into a Top 25 Showdown Saturday (3 pm, ACC Network) against No. 21 Miami (17-5, 8-4) at sold-out Littlejohn Coliseum.

“I’m proud of my team,” Brownell said. “My team has played great this year. We’ve fought hard. We didn’t take Boston College lightly. We were not ready to play. We didn’t play well. That’s going to happen sometimes.”

It was suggested to Brownell that a game at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) was a pitfall between an emotional 82-81 win Saturday night at Florida State and a much-anticipated home game against Miami.

“I don’t want to say that because I think it’s disrespectful to Boston College,” Brownell said. “… It’s not easy. It’s a quick turnaround from a Tallahassee road game, but that’s not why we lost. We lost because they out-competed us. We made a lot of bad decisions in the game and then we panicked.”

Clemson had just four assists, nobody with more than one, and committed 17 turnovers. Point guard Chase Hunter had five of those and starting forward Ian Schieffelin had four in just 13 minutes.

“In the first half, it was almost scratching your head on some things,” Brownell said. “It was like, ‘What are we doing? I don’t understand.’ … I thought we were all pressed, coaches and players. We just didn’t do a good enough job tonight.”

Hunter Tyson had 22 points and eight rebounds. Hunter had 12 points but was 0-for-5 on 3-pointers. PJ Hall had nine points and nine rebounds. The rest of the team combined for just 11 points.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.