Why the NFL’s Most Popular Name is a Former Alabama Player: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is …

Take 4

Jalen Hurts may have the Philadelphia Eagles thinking Super Bowl, and the quarterback will face his former Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants in the Division Playoffs, but the most popular person in the NFL this week is someone else with an Alabama Crimson Tide connection.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button