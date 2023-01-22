Why the NFL would move to neutral-site AFC and NFC Championship games

Next week’s AFC Championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a Divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button