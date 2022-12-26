Why the Michigan Wolverines Will Win the College Football Playoff National Championship

The Boys in (Maize and) Blue are back in this bracket for a second time in as many years, only this time Michigan carries a chip on its shoulder after being swallowed up by Georgia in the 2021 semifinal.

A motivated Wolverine Squad has been perfect this season in the win-loss column despite some close calls, Escaping Illinois and Maryland in one-possession battles while flipping narrow Halftime scores with Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Purdue into lopsided outcomes.

