Why the Memphis Grizzlies are struggling on the road

PHOENIX — Ziaire Williams hit the front rim and missed his first free throw attempt. As the referee passed him the ball for his second free-throw attempt, the Footprint Center crowd reached one of its loudest moments of the game between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams hit the second free throw, but that brought the Grizzlies within six with 2:21 left against the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies went on to lose the road contest 112-110.

Memphis (31-15) is now 0-2 on the five-game road trip. More importantly, the Grizzlies are below .500 on the road at 11-12, and they have a 5-10 road record against Western Conference teams on the road.

“I think we’re playing great basketball at home,” Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We got to find that renewed togetherness and road mentality when we go on the road. Can’t find it in spurts on the road. We have to come out as aggressors. But this is great. The Western Conference is deep, it’s competitive .”

