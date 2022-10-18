Why the Iowa State Women’s basketball team is embracing preseason hype

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whenever Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski walked into the Sukup Basketball Complex in Ames, she’d see No. 4. Donarski and her teammates decided after last season to have the number plastered all over the facility’s two scoreboards and prominently placed on the shot clock for everyone who came in during the summer to see.

It was a reminder of the four regular season losses the Cyclones suffered in Big 12 Conference play last season. It was also motivation for what they hoped to accomplish this season. The Cyclones wanted to become one of the top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament and lock up home court advantage for the first two rounds. They also wanted to reach the Final Four.

“There definitely are high expectations for this season,” Donarski said at the Big 12 Women’s basketball media day at the T-Mobile Center Tuesday. “And we have high expectations for ourselves as well.”

