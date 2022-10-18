Why the Iowa State Women’s basketball team is embracing preseason hype

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whenever Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski walked into the Sukup Basketball Complex in Ames, she’d see No. 4. Donarski and her teammates decided after last season to have the number plastered all over the facility’s two scoreboards and prominently placed on the shot clock for everyone who came in during the summer to see.

It was a reminder of the four regular season losses the Cyclones suffered in Big 12 Conference play last season. It was also motivation for what they hoped to accomplish this season. The Cyclones wanted to become one of the top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament and lock up home court advantage for the first two rounds. They also wanted to reach the Final Four.

“There definitely are high expectations for this season,” Donarski said at the Big 12 Women’s basketball media day at the T-Mobile Center Tuesday. “And we have high expectations for ourselves as well.”

The Cyclones are embracing all the big expectations for the season, which officially kicks off Nov. 7 against Cleveland State at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State, which enters the season as the favorite to win the Big 12 and one of the top teams in the entire nation, is expected to accomplish a lot.

“I expect them to contend for a title,” Kansas State Coach Jeff Mittie said.

It’s easy to see why there are such high hopes for the Cyclones. Iowa State is coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history when it won 28 games and tallied 14 victories in league play, both single-season school records. The Cyclones also reached the Sweet 16.

But expectations for this season started soaring when Ashley Joens, the program’s all-time leading scorer, announced earlier in the year that she was passed on the WNBA Draft and returned for a fifth season awarded by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joens, a native of Iowa City, saw what the Cyclones were bringing back with Donarski and Emily Ryan. Donarski was last year’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Ryan set Iowa State’s single-season and single-game assist records. Joens, Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer, figured the two and the Cyclones could be even better this season.

“It was an opportunity that I didn’t want to miss out on,” Joens said.

Her return placed even more high hopes on Iowa State, which was picked to win the Big 12 for just the third time in school history and for the first time since the 2000-01 season. The Cyclones also checked in at No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Tuesday. It’s the highest ranking for the Cyclones to start the season since they were picked No. 7 for the 1999-2000 season.

While there are big expectations for the Cyclones from outsiders, the team expects even more. That’s why they chose to have the No. 4 put up all around the team’s practice facility about a week after last season ended.

It signified the four losses Iowa State had during the regular season. It was also something to shoot for. The top four seeds in the NCAA Tournament host the first two rounds. But the primary motivation behind the number was where the Cyclones hoped to end the season.

In the Final Four.

“Why not?” Cyclones Coach Bill Fennelly asked. “I mean, what the heck? We have a talented team. We know it.”

Fennelly did something similar last season when he put up the final score of Iowa State’s overtime loss to Texas A&M in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It stayed on the team’s scoreboards throughout the summer. Fennelly said players liked the idea and wanted to do it again this season, but with a twist.

He was on board.

“It’s a good thing,” Fennelly said. “It’s not about goals. It’s about motivation. It’s about possibilities. It’s about dreams. It’s about standards. It’s about a lot of things.”

The Cyclones may have what it takes to accomplish it with their top four scorers back from last season in Joens, Donarski, Ryan and Morgan Kane. And they tried to address one of their biggest weaknesses last season by adding some size and strength with the addition of transfer Stephanie Soares. Soares, the two-time NAIA Player of the Year, could help Iowa State overcome some of the troubles it had with physical teams last season.

“They’ll be different,” Mittie said.

And potentially better.

Even though the spotlight is on Iowa State more than it has in years, Ryan said the Cyclones aren’t letting it overwhelm them.

“Expectations are high,” Ryan said, “but that doesn’t change what we need to do everyday.”

